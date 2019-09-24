Rep. Debbie Dingell explains why she changed stance, supports impeachment probe

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich. told Fox News Tuesday that she supports an impeachment investigation of President Trump over events surrounding a phone call involving the president of Ukraine because "we cannot be divided on following the rule of law."

FLURRY OF HOUSE DEMOCRATS BACK IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY, AMID BOMBSHELL REPORTS TRUMP WITHHELD UKRAINE AID

A growing number of House Democrats have supported an impeachment probe against Trump after it was revealed that the administration froze $400 million in aid to Ukraine shortly before the president allegedly pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to probe former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. The president said Tuesday that he would release an unredacted transcript of the phone call.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION CLAIMS UKRAINE AID WAS STALLED OVER CORRUPTION CONCERNS, DECRIES MEDIA ‘FRENZY’

Dingell told Fox News’ "Outnumbered Overtime” that if Trump did not make investigating Biden a condition of releasing the aid, then why did the White House block it being provided to the two intelligence committees?”



“Now we get information that the Inspector General for Homeland Security determined that there was a real credible threat to our national security,” she added.

Dingell's endorsement of an impeachment inquiry marks a change for the third-term congresswoman. In March, she told "Fox News Sunday" that " I do not think an impeachment should ever be a partisan event. I think we need to have Republicans and Democrats or it will tear this country apart. It's a very serious movement."

Administration sources told Fox News that the freeze on Ukrainian aid was tied to concerns about corruption. Those sources said that Trump wanted to be confident that the incoming Zelensky administration was going to take steps to end corruption before releasing the funding.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sources tell Fox News that the aid was released last month after Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, called Trump and urged him to do so.

Fox News' John Roberts, Brooke Singman contributed to this report.