Dean Cain rips 'woke' cancel culture after Tim Allen tweet sparks uproar: 'The definition of fascism'

Actor Dean Cain slammed the modern left's "woke" cancel culture after an online uproar surrounding Tim Allen's Monday tweet that asked: "Who is the face of woke."

"[The 'woke mob's' message] is shut your mouth, stay in line, or you'll be canceled," Cain said on Tuesday's "Fox & Friends."

"The weird, ironic thing to me is that those who are screaming about inclusivity and acceptance, they want dissenting voices silenced. They do not want free speech, and that's the definition of fascism," he added.

Allen's tweet garnered criticism from liberals who accused conservatives of failing to recognize the plight of other people.

"Do wokees have a club house in someone's backyard or maybe a cute yet safe playpen somewhere?" he asked in the tweet.

Though mockery and criticism ensued from the left on Twitter, Cain came to Allen's defense and sang his praises during his on-air appearance, calling him "uncancellable."

"[He's] incredibly funny, he's incredibly accomplished, he's uncancellable and that makes people on Twitter and elsewhere go bananas."

"He's achieved huge fame and can say what he wants to," he said.

Cain also slammed cancel culture's siege against comedy, saying the "woke" movement makes the profession difficult for those like Allen who dare to speak contrary to the mainstream narrative.

"Everyone's looking to be offended by everything. It's complete victim culture. That's your new red badge of courage," he said.

"Comedy is supposed to make fun of those in power. That's the whole idea," he added, arguing that cancel culture pushes back against comedy that mocks their power.

Cain has a history of slamming cancel culture, "wokeism" and the Hollywood elite, frequently speaking out against mainstream opinions.

"This cancel culture within Hollywood, it is a cancer," he said in 2020.

"It's McCarthyism, and it's threatening people [by saying], ‘Look, I'm going to take away your ability to make a living, your livelihood, if you don't toe the party line.’ And it's not going to end well, I promise you."

Cain has also criticized Marvel for going "woke" after the comic book publisher released an "anti-American" Captain America comic last year.

Fox News' Angelica Stabile contributed to this report.