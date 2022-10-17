Tim Allen shares a tweet asking: ‘Who is the face of woke’

Tim Allen took to Twitter on Monday to address the "woke" community.

Allen, 69, questioned, "Who is the face of woke."

The actor continued: "Do wokees have a club house in someone’s backyard or maybe a cute yet safe playpen somewhere?"

The "Santa Clause" star previously went viral for taking a crack at President Joe Biden’s "60 Minutes" interview last month.

"Biden was on 60 minutes. I heard he asked how long the show was," Allen wrote.

The "Home Improvement" alum's wisecrack quickly sparked controversy, with many of Allen's critics slamming him in the replies.

A number of Twitter users accused the comedian of being "disrespectful" to the current president while others derided the joke as "unfunny" and "lame."

Online detractors also claimed that the "Toy Story" star was "irrelevant" and "washed up."

"I think the funniest thing Tim Allen has done in the last 20 years is assume that he's still in any way relevant," one critic tweeted.

A number of Allen's fans came to his defense after the uproar following his tweet. Several Twitter users pointed out that the joke was fairly innocuous.

"Really?... twitter is trying to cancel sitcom dad, Tim Allen, for telling a dad joke?... buttery soft," one user tweeted.

A few Twitter users claimed that Allen had been replaced as Buzz Lightyear in the latest installment of the mega-hit "Toy Story" franchise due to comments like the tweet he posted last month.

"And this, kids, is why Tim Allen isn’t the voice of Buzz Lightyear anymore," one social media user wrote in part.

Though Allen had voiced the iconic animated character in all four previous "Toy Story" films, he was replaced by Chris Evans in the 2022 movie "Lightyear."

The casting change was met with criticism by Allen's fans and several of his friends in the industry.

"Everybody Loves Raymond" alumna Patricia Heaton blasted the move, writing on Twitter, "Saw the trailer for Buzz Lightyear and all I can say is Disney/Pixar made a HUGE mistake in not casting my pal Tim Allen in the role that he originated, the role that he owns.

"Tim IS Buzz! Why would they completely castrate this iconic, beloved character?" she said

