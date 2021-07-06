Dean Cain slams Marvel for new 'woke' Captain America comic: Bashing USA is now 'the cool thing to do'

Actor Dean Cain spoke out against the "woke-ism" raging through America in an interview on "Fox & Friends" Monday. The "Superman" actor responded to Marvel’s recent decision to politicize Captain America, saying he’s tired of "anti-Americanism."

Marvel is facing backlash for its latest comic, "The United States of Captain America," which says the American dream isn’t real.

Issue 1 of the new comic states: "…The first American dream is the one that isn't real. It's one some people expect to just be handed to them… When the truth is, it never really existed in the first place… other cultures. Immigrants… We're at our best when we keep no one out. A good dream is shared. Shared radically. Shared with everyone. When something isn't shared, it can become the American lie."

The former "Superman" TV star said it appears the "cool, the fashionable thing to do is to bash America and to hate America."

"I am on the exact opposite side of the fence. I love this country. It's not perfect. We are constantly striving for a more perfect union, as we all know. But I believe she's the most fair, equitable country ever with more opportunity than anyone's ever seen. And that's why people are clamoring to get here from all over the globe," he added.

Cain said wokeness is becoming pervasive, affecting the media, actors, and celebrities and indoctrinating children in schools.

Recently, U.S. Olympic athlete Gwen Berry gained media attention for turning away during the national anthem and calling herself an "activist athlete."

"Do these people ever travel outside of America? Do they go to other countries where they have to deal with governments who aren't anywhere near as fair as the United States? I don't think they do."

Cain noted that supporting the U.S. is no longer the norm.

"Supporting the flag and the red, white and blue in the United States of America makes me a revolutionary in some terms, which I’m fine with."

Cain remains optimistic, however, saying that patriotism will return to the mainstream when education emphasizes the opportunity afforded in the U.S.

"I believe the pendulum will swing back to openly appreciating American values, the Constitution, the Bill of Rights as soon as people start studying them in school again."