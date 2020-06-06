Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fox News Flash
Published

Dean Cain: Celebs calling to defund police exposing their own hypocrisy

By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Dean Cain on celebrities signing letter to defund police: Hollywood thy name is hypocrisyVideo

Dean Cain on celebrities signing letter to defund police: Hollywood thy name is hypocrisy

Actor Dean Cain tells ‘Fox and Friends Weekend’ instead of Hollywood celebrities defunding police they should invest in ‘spending more money to get officers properly trained.’

Hollywood celebrities' calls to defund police departments expose their own hypocritical acts and hurt Americans in law enforcement working with heroic intentions, actor Dean Cain asserted Saturday.

In an interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend" with host Jedediah Bila, Cain explained why hypocrisy is "just standard protocol for Hollywood" elites.

FRATERNAL ORDER OF POLICE VP: DEFUNDING POLICE DEPARTMENTS IS 'COMPLETELY RIDICULOUS'

"Of course, they're hiring former officers as their security because that's it. Because they want to be safe. ‘These rules apply to me, not to you.’ They can afford it and most of the people out there can't," he remarked.

Cain argued that defunding the police is asking for anarchy, vigilantism, violence, and crime.

Fairfield police officers kneel during a "Taking a knee for Justice and Prayer" service on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Fairfield, Calif. Demonstrations have taken place across the United States in protest of police brutality, sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. 

Fairfield police officers kneel during a "Taking a knee for Justice and Prayer" service on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Fairfield, Calif. Demonstrations have taken place across the United States in protest of police brutality, sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.  (AP)

Instead, according to Cain, celebrities should be helping departments spend more money to properly train officers and getting them "on task for what these people think they should be doing."

"Without the rule of law, we have total and complete anarchy and it's just madness," he stated.

In 2018, Cain joined Idaho's St. Anthony Police Department as a reserve officer. This year, Cain was sworn in once more with the Pocatello Police Department under Police Chief Roger Schei.

He told Bila that anti-police sentiment was personally heartbreaking to him because it ignores those who serve in the name of justice.

"Well, it's just heartbreaking for me, because people forget that the police officers are men and women, just like they are. They've chosen to serve and protect," Cain said.

Minneapolis city council votes on disbanding police, US cities consider defunding forcesVideo

"And yes, the murder of George Floyd was terrible. Absolutely awful, inexcusable, and those officers are being tried for murder, as they should be," he pointed out. "That was terrible. It's not how we're taught to police. It’s certainly not how I’m taught to police in Pocatello, Idaho where I serve."

Under Schei's leadership, Cain described a "community-based" policing style following Sir Robert Peel’s Nine Principles of Policing.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s very community-based, and it's just a heartbreak to see this happen because these are wonderful people -- heroic people who are serving and protecting all of us," he noted.

"You know, who are they going to call when something goes wrong? They’re going to call 911. Who’s going to respond? Nobody. It's a terrible idea," Cain concluded.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.