From Spanish flu to coronavirus, lessons from world's deadliest outbreaks

Over the last 72 hours, Americans have witnessed their local, state and federal governments take unprecedented steps to combat the spread of the highly infectious coronavirus.

America has been confronted by challenges on this scale before. The question is: What can we learn from those difficult times?

In Fox Nation's "Five Flus," Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner and some of the world's leading medical doctors and infectious disease experts looked back at the world's worst flu outbreaks: the Spanish flu (1918), the Asian flu (1957), the Hong Kong flu (1967-68) and the swine flu (1976), to help discern the lessons that may save lives today.

CORONAVIRUS BRINGS LIFE IN U.S. TO A GRINDING HALT

"The famous Spanish flu of 1918 was an influenza virus," Dr. Ian Lipkin, director of the Center for Infection & Immunity at Columbia University told Fox Nation. "The introduction of a new virus that had not previously been seen by much of the world's population. And whenever a new virus enters the world's population and there's no preexisting immunity to it, it can take off like wildfire."

In the midst of the horrors of the First World War, the deadly virus took hold among soldiers living in close contact with each other in military camps, transport ships and the like. Soon, the virus was spreading around the world.

Despite its name, the Spanish flu did not originate in Spain. The Spanish media was the first to report on this new flu-like illness and the label stuck.

"It was a virus that was likely derived mostly from an avian species, meaning it came from birds and jumped directly into humans," said Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security. "And when it went into humans, it had a very high mortality rate. And that mortality was not necessarily always due to the flu itself. It was actually due to a lot of secondary bacterial infections that we had."

"It killed about 1 to 2 percent of the individuals that were infected," continued Dr. Adalja. "But because it was so contagious, 50 to 100 million people died around the world. And it was kind of cataclysmic. It's something that we really worry about happening with other pandemic viruses."

CLICK FOR THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 is another virus that is foreign to the human immune system.

"The coronavirus ... somehow merged with a human virus or some other small mammalian virus and they had a baby and the baby has a little bit of both," explained Dr. Mehmet Oz, host of the "The Dr. Oz Show” and an attending physician at New York Presbyterian-Columbia Medical Center. "We don't recognize that at all. It's a completely different ballgame. And for that reason, it's really difficult for us to cope with it."

"One of the best lessons of the impact of social separation and distancing happened in the 1918 Spanish flu influenza," observed Dr. Oz.

City officials and doctors in Philadelphia were some of the first to identify the spread of SpanishfFlu, but they failed to respond in any meaningful way.

"They allowed a big parade," said Dr. Oz. "It happened with 200,000 people that fall. And you saw the death rates skyrocket within several weeks in Philadelphia."

TOMI LAHREN: 'AMERICANS USED TO COME TOGETHER IN TIMES OF CRISIS'

In contrast, city officials in St. Louis adopted a different approach when the Spanish flu began to spread there, and they saw dramatically different results.

"In St. Louis, as soon as the first patient was identified within two days, they banned everything -- all social gatherings," he continued. "Despite the aggressive and frustrating experience -- businesses didn't want that to happen -- they saved a lot of lives because the mortality rate in Philadelphia was dramatically higher than that in St. Louis. That's an important lesson for all of us to remember. We could impact dramatically the course of the illness ourselves."

To watch all of "Five Flus," examining the COVID-19, Spanish flu (1918), the Asian flu (1957), the Hong Kong flu (1967-68) and the swine flu (1976), go to Fox Nation and sign up today.

LIMITED TIME OFFER, GET YOUR FIRST MONTH OF FOX NATION FOR $0.99

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only available only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Abby Hornacek, Laura Ingraham, Greg Gutfeld, Judge Andrew Napolitano and many more of your favorite Fox News personalities.