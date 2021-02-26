DEA chemist on fentanyl getting into US: ‘Where does this end?’

Senior forensic chemist Dean Kirby has been with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for almost 20 years and said he’s never dealt with anything like fentanyl.

In the latest episode of Fox Nation’s "Lara Logan Has No Agenda," Logan talks with Kirby at a DEA lab to find out more about the deadly drug, which is so potent, only two milligrams is considered a lethal dosage.

While handling fentanyl in the lab, Kirby has to protect his skin and eyes because if enough finds its way into a person’s blood or brain, it can kill them.

"That’s what makes it dangerous -- it's the fact that it's usually in a very fine particulate and that can easily get into your body," Kirby told Logan.

Several children in the U.S. have died from accidental fentanyl exposures likely for this reason.

"The lungs will absorb it and it causes a reaction or it could get into your eye -- same thing -- it goes into your body," Kirby said. "If you have a cut on your skin, it potentially could go into your blood system that way, too."

Kirby demonstrated how cartels, often with the help of equipment from China, have pushed fentanyl on unsuspecting users through fake pills, such as oxycodone.

The counterfeit pills are made to be same weight and have the correct "stamp" to look like the real thing, Kirby said.

He said every week he is surprised by the amount of the drug in the country.

"Seeing fentanyl at this volume -- how is this possible? Where does this end?" he asked. "And then realizing that we're not catching it all at the border. A lot of it is coming through and some unintended person is getting this and ingesting it and potentially dying."

