Former DC mayor spokesman switches parties over Biden presidency, voted for Youngkin

The now-former spokesman for District of Columbia Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser told Fox News on Wednesday that President Biden's tenure in office has led him to change party affiliation and also to vote for GOP businessman Glenn Youngkin in the off-year gubernatorial election in Virginia, where he resides.

Victor Jimenez told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that his political shift was not a small decision, adding that he was until recently the "lead public information officer at [Bowser's] office for community affairs" and previously in a similar role for Latino outreach.

Jimenez, who is an Afro-Dominican immigrant according to a tweet from the DC Office of Latino Affairs, previously told Spanish-language network Telemundo that "Biden turned me into a Republican" and that the president has "destroyed the economy."

After host Tucker Carlson played that aforementioned clip, Jimenez said he stands by his decision to leave the Democratic Party and essentially oppose the controlling party in the nation's capital -- where there has not been a Republican mayor since 1900 when Henry B.F. McFarland was elected under DC's former commissioner-led system of governance.

"The reason I switched parties is because of everything that’s going on in the country right now. We see immigration through the roof right now and that is affecting a lot of Hispanic families in my home state of Virginia," Jimenez said. "And those are people who are already struggling with making ends meet."

Jimenez told Carlson that the illegal immigration crisis is a top reason why he left the Democratic Party.

"If you look at the southern border, we have thousands of people who are just waiting there. And I’m not saying we have good people try to come into the country with good intentions, but we also have bad people coming into the country with bad intentions. People with illegal guns and drugs and people who are running from their law enforcement in their own country."

Carlson replied that, in the Democratic Party's strict categorical hierarchy, the assumption would be that Jimenez would both continue to be a Democrat and additionally be supportive of illegal immigration.

"Being Hispanic and Black, I should be Democrat by default," Jimenez replied. "But I am going against their narrative and I feel like right now everything is crumbling for the Democrats."

He referenced Youngkin's defeat of former Gov. Terry McAuliffe as "the beginning of the end" for the party and a potential precursor to a GOP landslide in 2022.

"I bet [Bowser] is very confused by this," Carlson remarked in response.

As Carlson noted, Washington is the most Democratic city in America, where both Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden collected more than 90% of the vote each over Republican Donald Trump.