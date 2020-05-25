David Drucker: Why Biden's latest gaffe may not be as damaging as Hillary's 'deplorables' remark

The Washington Examiner's David Drucker said on Monday that “only time will tell” if presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden can rebound from his “you ain’t black” comment about African-Americans who would support President Trump.

“Joe Biden is a little bit different than Hillary Clinton. When Hillary Clinton uttered a very fateful gaffe late in the campaign, it confirmed everybody’s worst instinct about her. Especially when it came to a lot of suburban and soft Republicans who didn’t like then-Republican presidential nominee Trump but weren’t really sure if they could vote for Hillary Clinton,” Drucker told “America’s News HQ.”

Drucker said that as opposed to Clinton, Biden has a lot “more personal goodwill" with the African-American community than Clinton had with Republican-leaning voters.

“He was a very loyal vice president to the nation’s first African-American president. That could give him some room to weather this," Drucker said, reacting to New York Post columnist Miranda Devine's op-ed in which she called the remark "a 'deplorables' moment for Joe Biden shows why he won't win the black vote."

"It was a statement so staggeringly, primitively racist, that it landed like a gut punch to many black Americans, of all political persuasions, who took to the airwaves to denounce it over the weekend," Devine argued.

Biden made the controversial comments in an interview Friday morning with “The Breakfast Club,” After host Charlamagne Tha God said he had "more questions" for him before November, Biden defended his record with issues affecting black Americans.

“I tell you, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” he said.

Biden walked back the remarks later the same day, saying: “I shouldn’t have been so cavalier.”

"I shouldn't have been such a wise guy ... No one should have to vote for any party, based on their race or religion or background," he said.

But the remarks drew swift criticism from across the political spectrum, in particular from the Trump campaign, which sought to highlight the remarks.

“You saw Joe Biden quickly apologize,” Drucker said.

“The fact that they were able to quickly apologize and quickly try to move on at least shows that the operation has elevated a bit and they understood what they were dealing with and they didn’t want to give it time to fester.”

Meanwhile, President Trump’s 2020 campaign has quickly created a new website as part of efforts to capitalize on this latest controversy to engulf Biden.

Within hours it created www.youaintblack.com. The website, with the logo “Black Voices for Trump 2020,” quotes the remarks in massive lettering, and includes a video that repeats Biden remarks with the word “racist" over his face and a number that supporters are encouraged to text "Woke."