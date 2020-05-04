Dave Rubin warns California leaders against prolonged stay-at-home orders: 'At some point, people will break'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Author and YouTube host Dave Rubin said Monday on "Fox & Friends" that liberal California leaders seem eager to exercise their power by closing beaches in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus.

"Just because they have the power to do something, doesn't mean they automatically should," said Rubin, arguing that people should be allowed to enjoy the state's beaches while practicing social distancing and taking reasonable precautions.

"They don't really explain why they are doing it. So you may have seen the video of the deputy mayor of Los Angeles in a helicopter. And he is showing a completely empty beach. And the way he treated it implied he was sort of proud of it. It's like that is really a recipe for a disaster in a state like this," he continued.

Rubin said that the people in charge in Los Angeles and around "like the opportunity to use state power," but he believes residents will only tolerate the stay-at-home orders for so long.

"It's like if you don't let us do these things, then at some point people will break. ... What I think that the progressives are misunderstanding here is that Americans love liberty. Americans love being free. We will be responsible. And we're willing to take some risk. But we can't live like rats trapped in our houses forever," he warned.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered Orange County beaches closed to help slow the spread of the virus, prompting hundreds of protesters to flood the city of Huntington Beach on Saturday to demonstrate against the action.

Holding signs with slogans such as, “Open Cali Now,” “All Jobs are Essential” and “Surfing Not a Crime/Newsom is a Kook,” as they took to the street, the protesters – many without face masks and not practicing social distancing – backed up traffic along the Pacific Coast Highway for at least a mile.

Rubin, whose “Rubin Report” YouTube channel has more than 1.1 million subscribers, emphasized that Californians have followed the health guidelines and stayed home for months.

"We have gotten through this unemployment. We have tried to help each other. I now know more of my neighbors from the last two months than I have in the previous two years. We are going out of our way to do good at the individual level. But I think some of these people come in and then they think that it's their job to just tell us all absolutely how to live," he added.

Speaking to Fox News' Media Angle last week, Rubin discussed his new book, hypocrisy in the mainstream media and whether or not news networks should air President Trump’s coronavirus task force briefings.

Rubin's first book, “Don’t Burn This Book: Thinking for Yourself in an Age of Unreason,” is billed as a “call to action for people who feel targeted by the Progressive Woke Machine.”