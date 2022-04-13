Dave Portnoy says Trump would be worse than Biden in a 2024 matchup: He'd be 'intentionally' divisive

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy suggested former President Trump would be worse to support in a theoretical 2024 matchup against President Biden.

On Wednesday's installment of the "Full Send" podcast, Portnoy recalled his "surreal" 2020 interview with the 45th president at the White House.

"They just called me," Portnoy said. "They're like, ‘Hey, we want you to come interview Trump in the Rose Garden.’ And I was like, ‘Holy s---!’"

Portnoy said his interview sparked "extreme" reactions from both sides, referring to Trump as a "lightning rod" and stressing he never wants to be viewed as political.

After predicting that Trump was going to run for president again, Portnoy was asked who he'd vote for.

"That’s two bad options to me. Trump and Biden are both bad options. Trump more so because I think he would be so divisive. Like, intentionally so," Portnoy said. "Like, they are intentionally divisive and that’s their audience but in this country, regardless of what you think of him and his politics, I think he does get a bad wrap for a lot of the stuff- but it doesn’t matter. He [has] broken brains."

While it's the general consensus that Trump will seek the White House once again, some members of the media have speculated that he will sit it out in 2024.

NBC's Chuck Todd told a panel earlier this month he doesn't buy that Trump runs again because "it's work."

ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl previously predicted last fall that Trump will ultimately not pull the 2024 lever.

"I think he's gonna keep us guessing for a long, long time… I actually would first say that most people close to Trump, as you well know, Bret, say he's going to run. Some say it’s a 100 percent certainty. I actually think that he probably doesn’t run, but it’s a close call. A very close call," Karl said told Fox News' Bret Baier.