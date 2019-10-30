'I miss the dad jokes:' Daughter tears up at thought of spending another holiday without deployed dad

The Maus family brought attention to the daily struggles that military families face, as many across the country enter the holiday season without their loved ones, who are serving their country abroad.

"He's a hero and he keeps everyone safe ... I want to be just like him." — Maus' daughter, 5

"You don't get to have family traditions and get to say 'my dad always does this on Christmas, my dad always did this on Halloween' because he's not always here," said wife Jessica Maus.

Travis Maus was a detective with the Tampa Bay Police Department before he was deployed to Iraq last year, leaving his wife and three children behind. The officer made headlines earlier in September after he was promoted to police lieutenant via Skype during a ceremony back home that honored him and 42 other officers.

"These officers give so much of themselves personally. And then to have someone who's overseas doing it there, it's amazing," said Chief Brian Dugan at the time. "I think it sends a message to our other officers who also serve that we're going to acknowledge their hard work – whether here or over there – helping us."

"I think it speaks to his character and his work ethic, actually," Maus' wife said, speaking to Fox 13. "He just loves the city of Tampa and he loves TPD. It was a lot for him to let go for a year."

Fox Nation caught up with the Maus family this week as they gear up for another holiday season without their dad. While his three daughters miss him tremendously, they are inspired by their dad's devotion to his country and hope to one day emulate his ways, they explained.

"He's a hero because he keeps everyone safe," said the youngest of the Maus children, age 5. "I miss him but it's good because he's out there fighting for the Army. He's nice to everyone and I want to be just like him."

"Sometimes he does dangerous things but he does them anyway to protect our country and our community," Olivia, age 11, added.

"I miss dad jokes," an emotional Olivia continued.

"He can make a joke out of anything, literally anything," 10-year-old Lilly agreed.

Lilly said she looks up to her dad because "he works two jobs and never complains."

Olivia said it is his "humility and great heart" that makes her dad a true hero.

Next month, Maus will receive the Fox Nation "First Responder" award during the Fox Nation inaugural Patriot Awards in St. Petersburg, Fla., which will honor American patriots who have dedicated their lives to the country.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Folds of Honor Foundation. The Nov. 6 event will be livestreamed on Fox Nation at 7:30 p.m. ET.

