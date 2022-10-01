DAN BONGINO: The US is 'slow-walking its way' into World War III
He says the 'blame game' is in full effect over the Nord Stream pipeline
Fox News host Dan Bongino warned that the United States could be "slow-walking" into a global conflict after the damage and potential sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline in Saturday's monologue of "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino."
DAN BONGINO: We're in a really dangerous place right now. The sabotage of the crucial Nord Stream pipeline — delivers gas from Russia to Germany — is a really big deal. It's the kind of event that can spark a world war. I'm worried that the U.S. is slow-walking its way directly into World War III and the guy in the White House has his head — I'll get kicked off cable if I tell you the rest.
TUCKER CARLSON: WHAT REALLY HAPPENED TO THE NORD STREAM PIPELINE?
So who did it? Who blew up the pipeline or pieces of it? That's the multi-billion dollar question. The blame game's already in full swing over who's responsible. So I'm going to break it down briefly and show you why I'm concerned about, again, a slow-walk into World War III, which is a really bad thing, because the Golden Rule on my show is, "Don't get dead."
