Dan Bongino on Durham's FBI-Russia probe: I'll be 'stunned' if FBI lawyer isn't prosecuted

Fox News contributor Dan Bongino said on Monday that the FBI’s misconduct during their Russian investigation against the Trump administration warrants serious prosecution.

“The FBI lawyer who manipulated the email about Carter Page to make it appear that he was a Russian asset when, in fact, he was an American asset against the Russians -- how he stays out of prison or prosecution is beyond me -- if he’s not prosecuted, I would be stunned,” Bongino told “Fox & Friends.”

Page was a central figure in former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into whether members of the Trump campaign colluded with the Russian government during the 2016 presidential election. Mueller did not find any wrongdoing by Page and was unable to substantiate the anti-Trump dossier’s claims about him.

Bongino also said whoever leaked the unmasking of General Michael Flynn to the Washington Post “unquestionably” committed a federal felony.

Top Obama administration officials purportedly requested to "unmask" the identity of Flynn during the presidential transition period, according to a list of names from that controversial process made public. The U.S. authorities sent those details to the Washington Post.

On Jan. 12, 2017, Washington Post columnist David Ignatius reported that Flynn had phoned Kislyak “several times on Dec. 29, the day the Obama administration announced the expulsion of 35 Russian officials as well as other measures in retaliation for the hacking.” Ignatius asked whether Flynn violated the “spirit” of the Logan Act — an obscure statute that has never been used successfully in a criminal prosecution.

“That person, how he stays out of prison, again, I would be astonished. This case would be meaningless if they get off scot-free,” Bongino said.

Bongino's comments came after former Whitewater prosecutor Robert Ray said the investigation by U.S. Attorney John Durham into the origins of the Russia investigation likely will spark indictments of bureau officials as new information continues to emerge.

"It is a criminal investigation with grand-jury authority, and I don't think the attorney general expects this is going to be just left to the side of history without actual prosecutions being brought to hold those responsible accountable," Ray said during the Fox News special, "Witch Hunt."

But, he added, "Even if no felony prosecution is ever brought as a result of this, this is a political scandal of the highest order and the American people should be paying attention."

The Justice Department earlier this month moved to drop its case against the retired three-star general following a series of bombshell revelations -- including documents showing high-ranking FBI officials possibly conspiring to set up Flynn. Bret Baier discusses what comes next in the investigation of alleged FISA abuses by former Obama officials

Ray said he trusted that the Durham investigation will get to the bottom of the FBI's mishandling of Flynn's case and that those responsible will be held accountable.

