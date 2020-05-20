Ken Starr predicts indictments will result from Durham probe, blasts Comey for 'delusion of collusion'

Former Whitewater independent counsel Kenneth Starr told "Bill Hemmer Reports" Wednesday that he believes the investigation by Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham into the origins of the Russia investigation will likely result in indictments of bureau officials as new information emerges.

"Based on what I know, which is obviously less than John Durham will know and probably does know right now, there will probably be indictments," Starr told host Bill Hemmer.

"I'm going to go ahead and get out and say that. I don't think any really truly major figures or household names [will be indicted]," he clarified, "but there was so much wrongdoing in the FBI at the fairly senior leadership [level] that I have a very strong sense ... indictments are issued."

FLYYN BOMBSHELL PUTS RENEWED ATTENTION ON DURHAM PROBE

Starr was responding to newly declassified details of a Jan. 20, 2017 email written by Obama national security adviser Susan Rice in which Rice revealed details of a discussion 15 days earlier between the former president and then-FBI director James Comey about the investigation into Flynn, Rice's deignated sucessor.

In the email, Rice writes that Comey suggested to Obama that the National Security Council (NSC) might not want to pass “sensitive information related to Russia” to Flynn.

Starr said Rice's memorialization of the meeting two weeks after it took place might have been part of an effort to "completely exculpate" Obama, and called the missive proof that Comey was not "doing his job."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"He is not serving the country very well," Starr said of Comey, suggesting he suffered from a "delusion of collusion."

"There is really no ground for Comey to be holding back. That was his job to brief the incoming administration, especially the president-elect," Starr explained. "He was not doing his job."

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.