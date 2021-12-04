The left is to blame for rising crime and decreasing personal freedom: Bongino

"Unfiltered" host Dan Bongino censured the left for their crime-causing policies and medical authoritarianism in his opening monologue Saturday.

DAN BONGINO: We know [Biden administration officials] lie. They know we know they lie. And they don't care, they just continue to lie. COVID erupted all over the globe, folks, but the crime sprees…were strangely limited to where? To liberal cities. So what rational person would correlate crime with COVID knowing full well the only appropriate comparison is to compare exploding crime with liberalism. It's a near 100% correlation. And counting on liberal activist groups, by the way - who are supposedly in it for the little guy - to try and right this crime ship is a fool's errand. They don't care. If they really cared about Black lives, they'd be calling for more police, not less. But instead, what are they calling for? Well, they're humiliating and embarrassing themselves again, calling for boycotts of what they call White companies. How they measure that? Who knows, folks, I stopped asking questions of stupid people a long time ago.

While criminals are given a pass for rioting, the left still wants to take away, by the way, your sovereignty over your own body and your medical freedom too. I mean, why not? They don't really believe in any of that stuff. You ever notice how small parts of your personal freedom are evaporating and disappearing every single time there's a new variant? Government starts to whittle away our ability to make decisions about our own bodies.

