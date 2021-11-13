Dan Bongino reveals what the biggest problems facing the United States are

Dan Bongino highlighted two of the biggest problems facing the United States Saturday on "Unfiltered," saying "we're not going to turn them around if we don't know what the problems are."

DAN BONGINO: Things are rough right now, but we can turn things around. But we’re not going to turn them around if we don’t know what the problems are. So here’s problem number one: Inflation is surging. Consumer prices are through the roof, they’re up more than 6%. – the worst we’ve seen in 30 years. And it’s not a coincidence that inflation’s worse in red states where people ironically are moving to, to escape the blue state mess in a mass exodus.

…

Problem number two: Even if we get the massive backlog of cargo ships fixed now, we still need another 80,000 - not 8,000 - 80,000 truckers to drive the products to your town. How else are you going to get them there?

