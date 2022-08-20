Dan Bongino: Media is full of 'spin doctors' for Biden administration

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Dan Bongino shared why the media is returning to celebrating President Biden and why some voters are still supporting this "failed" administration on Saturday's "Unfiltered."

DAN BONGINO: Things are bad right now. I know that, you know that, the Republicans know it, Biden knows it, the Dems know it. Democrat voters know it, too. So why do some voters still support this failed administration? Are they starting to embrace the suck?

DEMOCRATS LAUNCH SEVEN FIGURE AD BUY ‘TOUTING PRESIDENT BIDEN,’ INFLATION BILL DESPITE LOW APPROVAL RATING

The truth is, no matter what spin the media puts on Biden's economy, calling it a winning streak or he's on a roll or Superman Aviator Joe is back. They want you to forget how things were before the Dems took over. It's the only way Democrats stand a chance. Just forget the good old days and be content with the crumbs from the radical Left's table, like Longshanks's table in "Braveheart." It's like a mass brainwashing experiment.

Congressman Sean Maloney, Democrat, even admitted to this in The New York Times. He said this: "You'll find broad agreement in our caucus from the conservative Democrats to the most progressive that we have a likability problem." Yeah, it's because you suck. They know you suck. They've accepted the suck. Now they need you to embrace the suck too. Is this monologue going to get me in trouble? I don't think so, because it's true. They're going to take every failure and frame it as a success until you do. But folks, you know what really sucks? Being lied to. I don't like that. It's time for all of us to start doing and not just talking and overcome the gaslighting and send all of these people causing the massive suck on a one-way ticket back to their districts in this upcoming election.

