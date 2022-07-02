Dan Bongino: It's hard to cultivate patriotism when the Left drills in its view of US

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dan Bongino sounded off on the Left being too "ashamed" to celebrate America's independence ahead of July 4th on "Unfiltered."

DAN BONGINO: As we celebrate the birth of our country this Fourth of July weekend, the Left's talking about boycotting the holiday. Of course they are, because they're ashamed of it. It's like they want to use this weekend to mourn and moan and point out all the things they think are so terrible about America, especially after the Supreme Court ruling. Remember, these are the same people who scream like lunatics at the sky when their political party loses, and the leftist media's devastated…

Do we really expect any different? Even our own president — he has no issue whatsoever ripping our country while overseas.

That's not really the sign of a great president, is it? And did he really just say overturning Roe v. Wade instead of attack on privacy? That is hilarious. This administration has done nothing but destroy your right to privacy since Biden took office.

Take a look at this poll saying only 39% of registered voters are proud of America today. I guess it's hard to cultivate patriotism when one side tells you constantly how awful the country is.

