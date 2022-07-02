Expand / Collapse search
Dan Bongino: It's hard to cultivate patriotism when the Left drills in its view of US

Even Biden rips on the US while overseas, Bongino says

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Dan Bongino: The Left is slamming basic American values

Fox News host Dan Bongino sounds off on the media's response to the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade and President Biden ripping the court while overseas on 'Unfiltered.'

Dan Bongino sounded off on the Left being too "ashamed" to celebrate America's independence ahead of July 4th on "Unfiltered."

DAN BONGINO: As we celebrate the birth of our country this Fourth of July weekend, the Left's talking about boycotting the holiday. Of course they are, because they're ashamed of it. It's like they want to use this weekend to mourn and moan and point out all the things they think are so terrible about America, especially after the Supreme Court ruling. Remember, these are the same people who scream like lunatics at the sky when their political party loses, and the leftist media's devastated…

Do we really expect any different? Even our own president — he has no issue whatsoever ripping our country while overseas.

AHEAD OF JULY 4TH, AMERICA ANSWERS: ARE YOU PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN?

That's not really the sign of a great president, is it? And did he really just say overturning Roe v. Wade instead of attack on privacy? That is hilarious. This administration has done nothing but destroy your right to privacy since Biden took office. 

Take a look at this poll saying only 39% of registered voters are proud of America today. I guess it's hard to cultivate patriotism when one side tells you constantly how awful the country is. 

Dan Bongino shows data from a Fox News poll.

Dan Bongino shows data from a Fox News poll. (Screenshot/Fox News)

WATCH THE MONOLOGUE HERE:

