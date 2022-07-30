Dan Bongino: Biden is an accomplice to the drug murder of thousands of Americans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Dan Bongino called out President Biden for the nation's fentanyl epidemic and crisis at the southern border Saturday on "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino."

DAN BONGINO: Listen, I had a bad week, and I've had it with the Biden administration. I'm done. My goose is cooked here. Joe Biden is a disgrace to humankind. He is — he's completely turned his back on the disastrous crisis on our southern border. And because of that, he is a direct accomplice to the mass murder of thousands of American citizens. Listen, I use my words carefully and very deliberately, and I mean every single word of that. Before you say, "Hey, slow down," let's take a look at the definition of the word accomplice.

According to Merriam-Webster, an accomplice is: "One associated with another, especially in wrongdoing." Keep that in your head as I go through the rest of this here. It's a fact, our kids are being intentionally killed and poisoned, intentionally using fentanyl brought in through the border by drug cartels in Mexico, and it originates with the Chinese Communist Party, the chemicals for the fentanyl. Listen, the stats don't lie, folks. They don't lie. U.S. overdose deaths in the year ending in February of 2022 surged nearly 20% in just one year. And the number's going up, it's not going down. But what happens when thousands of these same migrants are put on busses at the border and sent to blue cities like Washington, D.C.? Suddenly it's a crisis so overwhelming, the Democrats demand federal intervention.

