Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Dan Bongino: Biden is an accomplice to the drug murder of thousands of Americans

Dan Bongino says Biden turned his back on the border crisis

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Screengrab of Fox News host Dan Bongino on set of 'Unfiltered with Dan Bongino' on July 30, 2022.

Screengrab of Fox News host Dan Bongino on set of 'Unfiltered with Dan Bongino' on July 30, 2022.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Dan Bongino called out President Biden for the nation's fentanyl epidemic and crisis at the southern border Saturday on "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino."

DAN BONGINO: Listen, I had a bad week, and I've had it with the Biden administration. I'm done. My goose is cooked here. Joe Biden is a disgrace to humankind. He is — he's completely turned his back on the disastrous crisis on our southern border. And because of that, he is a direct accomplice to the mass murder of thousands of American citizens. Listen, I use my words carefully and very deliberately, and I mean every single word of that. Before you say, "Hey, slow down," let's take a look at the definition of the word accomplice. 

DC MAYOR'S CALL FOR NATIONAL GUARD TO DEAL WITH MIGRANT "CRISIS" SPARKS OUTRAGE FROM BORDER OFFICIALS

According to Merriam-Webster, an accomplice is: "One associated with another, especially in wrongdoing." Keep that in your head as I go through the rest of this here. It's a fact, our kids are being intentionally killed and poisoned, intentionally using fentanyl brought in through the border by drug cartels in Mexico, and it originates with the Chinese Communist Party, the chemicals for the fentanyl. Listen, the stats don't lie, folks. They don't lie. U.S. overdose deaths in the year ending in February of 2022 surged nearly 20% in just one year. And the number's going up, it's not going down. But what happens when thousands of these same migrants are put on busses at the border and sent to blue cities like Washington, D.C.? Suddenly it's a crisis so overwhelming, the Democrats demand federal intervention.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW:

Biden turned his back on the disastrous crisis along our southern border: Bongino Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.