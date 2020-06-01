Dan Bongino says Antifa is carrying out 'sophisticated insurrection' and must be shut down

In the wake of the worsening nationwide riots over George Floyd’s death while under police custody, Fox News contributor Dan Bongino on Monday brought attention to the fact that the tactics being used at the White House are “very sophisticated."

“They’re lifting and shifting, and moving around trying to hit strategic points at the White House,” Bongino told “Fox & Friends.”

The former NYPD officer and Secret Service agent said that his friends informed him that “known Antifa leadership is there organizing” the riots.

“This is not some run-of-the-mill criminality by people who have nothing to do on a Saturday night. Yes, there are some people there who are just there to cause trouble. This is a sophisticated insurrection-type attack. This is not a joke,” Bongino said.

More than 50 Secret Service agents were injured as fires set by rioters blazed near the White House and authorities were searching for car bombs late Sunday as protests over the death of George Floyd continued to roil the capital just two days after President Trump had to be taken to a bunker for his safety.

A senior official in the direct chain of command for defending Washington D.C. told Fox News of the injuries to Secret Service agents, some of whom were hurt by rioters throwing bottles and Molotov cocktails in Lafayette Park, just across from the presidential residence. As observed in New York City and elsewhere, groups in D.C. are planting cars filled with incendiary materials for future use, Fox News is told.

U.S. Marshals and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents were deployed to the streets of D.C. in an extraordinary move to beef up security alongside local police and Homeland Security agents, including the Secret Service, the Justice Department confirmed late Sunday. Fox News has learned U.S. Attorney for D.C. Mike Sherwin is heavily involved in the operation.

President Trump announced Sunday that the U.S. government will designate the far-left group Antifa as a terrorist organization.

This comes as Trump has blamed Antifa for riots taking place across the country in response to the death of George Floyd, the unarmed black man who died May 25 while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minn., after an officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes in an incident caught on video.

Bongino said that these are known, identified members of the newly designated domestic terror group Antifa who are trying to "take down the seat of our government." He said the FBI must make a "high-profile arrest right now" of a riot organizer.

“Don’t you understand what is going on right now? This is not about George Floyd anymore. Gosh, I wish it was. We had a sincere moment of national unity where everyone agreed, even our police officers, that this was abhorrent,” Bongino said.

“Who is talking about that now? What’s the answer? Nobody. We’re talking about an insurrection. This is not a joke, this has to stop now. ... They need to get a lid on this stat, or this is not gonna end well."