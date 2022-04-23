Cybersecurity expert cautions 'Pegasus' spyware that has ignited a privacy debate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cybersecurity expert Morgan Wright detailed the intent and capabilities of the spyware and citizen surveillance technology "Pegasus," calling it "worrisome" on Saturday's "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino."

MORGAN WRIGHT: It's called zero-touch infection, and that's what it means, zero-touch. You don't have to do anything. They just have to have a little bit of information about your phone, maybe a phone number. Maybe they scan an area with another tool and identify all the phones that are there because they can get their unique ID numbers, and then they start targeting. They start figuring out who's moving, who's going in there. And I'll tell ya, Dan, it's not like a physical piece of equipment that if I took a gun away from you, you couldn't duplicate one just out of thin air. But if I took the software away from you, you'd have a copy somewhere. This thing can proliferate and it can grow much faster than our ability to track it and stop it. That's the dangerous piece. We don't know whose hands it's going to end up in. The cartels, other intelligence organizations. So for me, this is one of the most worrisome pieces of software I've ever seen.

It's very tough, even from a forensic standpoint. You know, one of the ways when you get malware on there, sometimes it generates extra battery life or they know about this and or decreases your battery life, warm things up, so if you have a warm phone. But quite frankly, the only way you find out about it is when somebody from the FBI or the intelligence agency comes knocking on your door and says, "Hey sir, we've got information off of your phone."

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: