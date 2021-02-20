Cuomo finally getting media scrutiny he deserves, new NY congresswoman says

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is finally drawing the media scrutiny he deserves amid his coronavirus nursing home scandal, a newly elected Republican member of the U.S. House said Friday.

"The Albany media has been mostly supportive of him," U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., told guest host Kristin Fisher on "Fox News @ Night," referring to the state's capital city. "They have not criticized him. He hasn't received the scrutiny -- until now."

Tenney said she requested an inspector general's investigation of Cuomo over coronavirus deaths in nursing homes last April.

"There was some kind of obstruction and cover-up by the Cuomo administration," she said. "This is how Andrew Cuomo operates. He's been doing this for 11 years."

Tenney, whose election was the last decided in House earlier this month, has called on Cuomo to resign over the administration allegedly withholding information about nursing home deaths.

Republicans have drafted articles of impeachment for the governor, Tenney said, adding that some Democrats agree he needs to be impeached as well.

She also accused Cuomo of "arrogance" and refusing to take responsibility after the governor held a news conference Friday in which he accused Republicans of "playing politics" and "exploiting" the situation" with "misinformation."

"This is vintage Cuomo, this is how he always sounds, he's bullying, he's pointing fingers, he's blaming other people," she said, mentioning Democratic New York Assemblyman Ron Kim who claimed Cuomo threatened him after he spoke out about the scandal.

Tenney said Kim was "instrumental in getting [the allegations] to the forefront" and he also forced the "Albany press corps to be accountable for once without some of our tougher press corps there. They haven't really been after Governor Cuomo."

She allleged Cuomo has "bullied" people with his communications team to keep them from going after him. "They started off going after Ron Kim, you know … and now he's fought back and people are standing up. And I think people are starting to notice."