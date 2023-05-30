CUNY condemns law school graduate's 'anti-American & anti-Israel' commencement address as 'hate speech'

The City University of New York (CUNY) condemned the controversial commencement address from its public law school as "hate speech" Tuesday following intense backlash.

A statement released from CUNY's Board of Trustees and its chancellor addressed the divisive comments from law school graduate Fatima Mousa Mohammed, who attacked "oppressive" institutions of law and order such as the military, the police, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the U.S. prison system, declaring law is a "manifestation of white supremacy" and called the NYPD "fascist."

"Free speech is precious, but often messy, and is vital to the foundation of higher education. Hate speech, however, should not be confused with free speech and has no place on our campuses or in our city, our state or our nation," CUNY wrote.

"The remarks by a student-selected speaker at the CUNY Law School graduation, unfortunately, fall into the category of hate speech as they were a public expression of hate toward people and communities based on their religion, race or political affiliation. The Board of Trustees of the City University of New York condemns such hate speech," the statement continued."

CUNY LAW COMMENCEMENT SPEAKER CLAIMS LAWS ARE ‘WHITE SUPREMACY,’ ATTACKS ‘FASCIST’ POLICE AND MILITARY

This marked a drastic tonal shift from the statement released from CUNY Law, which previously told Fox News Digital, "[S]tudent speakers… offered congratulatory remarks and their own individual perspectives on advocating for social justice. As with all such commencement remarks, they reflect the voices of those individuals."

Remarks made by Mohammed at the May 12 ceremony have received national scorn from critics.

"I come to you all from the rich soil of Yemen, raised by the humble streets of Queens," Mohammed said. "I chose CUNY School of Law for its articulated mission [as one of the] few legal institutions… to recognize that the law is a manifestation of White supremacy that continues to oppress and suppress people in this nation and around the world."

She accused Israel of "indiscriminately" murdering Palestinians and encouraging "lynch mobs." She also celebrated resistance to "Zionism around the world" while lauding the school's support of the anti-Israel BDS movement.

JEWISH GROUPS, ALLIES DEMAND CUNY LAW LOSE FUNDING AFTER STUDENT'S ‘VILE’ ANTI-ISRAEL COMMENCEMENT SPEECH

Mohammed called for "liberation" in light of "the murder of Black men like Jordan Neely by a White man on the MTA," claiming it was "dignified by politicians."

The speaker then called for the graduating class to dismantle capitalism. "The joy and excitement that fills the auditorium... may it be the fuel for the fight against capitalism, racism, imperialism and Zionism around the world." She accused Israel of "indiscriminately" murdering Palestinians and encouraging "lynch mobs."

Mohammed also spoke out against the perceived injustice of the "Palestinian political prisoners like HLF in U.S. prisons."

'HORRIFYING' CUNY LAW COMMENCEMENT SPEECH ‘BLATANT CALL FOR INSURRECITON,' UNIVERSITY PROFESSOR SAYS

HLF, or the Holy Land Foundation, was a Texas-based charity that "existed to support Hamas," a designated terror group by the U.S. State Department, according to the DOJ.

At first, the law school took down the speech on YouTube, but then released it following public outcry as some critics derided them for silencing a pro-Palestinian voice.

Jewish groups and pro-Israel advocates are calling for CUNY's law school to lose its public funding. The Anti-Defamation League of New York and New Jersey tweeted, "We are appalled to see such an egregious display of hostility toward ‘Zionists’ (which is how many Jews see themselves) and Israel in CUNY Law’s commencement address. This is yet another example of the harm Jewish students experience on campus."

The Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) of New York called the speech "incendiary anti-Israel propaganda" in a statement, noting that Mohammed’s speech comes just one year after the law school came under fire for hosting Nerdeen Kiswani, then president of CUNY Law's Students for Justice in Palestine, as the 2022 commencement speaker. The Students and Faculty for Equality at CUNY (SAFE CUNY) called the speech "vitriolic, evil, [and] antisemitic."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prominent liberals including New York City Mayor Eric Adams also condemned her speech.

"Vile anti-American & anti-Israel speech promoting hate," New York City Council Member Ari Kagan tweeted. "Totally unacceptable graduation speech for taxpayers funded institution. @CUNY & @CUNYLaw should immediately condemn this hateful speech & take all steps necessary to address such dangerous rhetoric!"

Fox News' Hannah Grossman and Yael Halon contributed to this report.