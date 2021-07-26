Cuban-Americans rally outside White House: Biden admin's silence 'speaks volumes'

Luis Luchuga Jr. joined a group of Cuban-Americans rallying outside of the White House to demand the Biden administration help the people of Cuba.

Luchuga called out the administration for its lack of action as protesters begin their third week of demonstrations calling for freedom.

"This administration has been way too slow in acting," Luchuga said in an interview on "Fox & Friends."

"Their silence speaks volumes. It is deafening because it says a lot about maybe what their true ideology is. Is it aligned to Cuba's? Can you not denounce what is happening and take decisive action today?"

Fox News’ Rachel Campos-Duffy noted that the Biden administration is pushing for COVID-19 vaccines for Cubans.

Luchuga immediately countered the White House’s message.

"It’s misinformation. It’s disinformation."

Luchuga, who fled Cuba when he was eight years old, said the Cuban people want freedom.

"Being born there, I will say that there was a lot of love, but that's about everything. There was a lack of everything else," he said. "I left about 22 years ago. And to think that things have just gotten worse to where now they can't even feed them or clothe them or give them water or electricity, which is why they're out on the street and they're saying we need our freedom."

"No longer do we want the crumbs, we want liberty. We want it all. We want the pursuit of happiness."

The demands for freedom in Cuba are also cries for help, which is what demonstrators are calling on the White House to do.

"The Cuban people need help," Luchuga said. "We need an intervention. We are here to let him know that we are fighting for our freedom."

"They have no water, they have no electricity, they have no food. … But you know what they have? They have hope."