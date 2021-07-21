Marco Rubio defends Cuba’s fight against failed socialist government: Leaders are 'evil,' 'incompetent'

Cuba’s fight against its tyrannical government wages on and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., defended protesters on "Hannity," explaining why the country’s system has been such a failure.

"Socialism doesn’t work. Marxism doesn’t work," he said. "Marxism is about power – and nothing to do with prosperity. It’s about controlling people. A Marxist system wants to keep people poor because poor people are easier to control."

Rubio broke down that Cuba’s government as a tyranny generally promotes incompetence in leadership, and outlined its pattern of dishonesty.

"The leaders of Cuba aren’t just evil, they’re incompetent people," he said. "Because you don’t get promoted for being smart. You get promoted because you’re loyal, because you’re compliant, because you give in."

Cuban citizens have recognized the difference in how their American relatives are living compared to their own restricted lifestyle, Rubio mentioned, including the high representation of Cubans in esteemed roles.

"They’ve been presidents and CEOs of major corporations, presidents of universities," he said. ‘They’ve been ambassadors, members of the cabinet. Successful in every field – entertainment, art. They even represent 3% of the United States Senate even though we’re half of 1% of the U.S. population."

Rubio considered the Cuban people to be "hostages" in their own home while President Biden lifting the trade embargo is arguably not helpful in the fight for freedom.

The senator detailed how remittances are sent to banks in Panama where 10% is shaved off the top and turned into Cuban currency that is practically "worthless" while the government keeps the dollars.

"It’s a scheme and they’re walking us right into the trap," he said. "You’ve got the two people in charge of Cuba policy right now in the Biden administration want to open it all up… So of course these policies are schizophrenic. The people in charge of it are sympathizers."