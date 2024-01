Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

"The Crown" actor Khalid Abdalla held up his left hand with the words "Never Again" inscribed on his palm in a gesture calling for a ceasefire in the Middle East at the 75th annual Emmys on Monday.

According to The Guardian, the phrase's meaning has been up for debate since the dawn of the Israel-Hamas war, but has often been used to reference the atrocities of the Holocaust.

"'Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter,'" Abdalla wrote on X Monday, quoting Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on his namesake holiday as he posted photos from the event.

"Mourn the dead and fight like hell for the living," he continued. "The dove is from Bethlehem, the scales of justice for everywhere & the #ICJ [International Court of Justice]. Because all live [sic] are sacred."

The post's reference to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) addresses a case filed by South Africa against Israel for allegedly committing "genocidal acts" against Palestinians.

The British actor, 43, who stars as Princess Diana's late boyfriend Dodi Fayed in the popular Netflix series, has been outspoken about the Israel-Hamas conflict, previously calling for a ceasefire at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Crown" season six.

On his hands, at the time, was the message, "Ceasefire now."

The actor, last week, also wore a white armband and the same white dove he sported at the Emmys to the Golden Globes, both symbols of peace.

"The dove is made in Bethlehem. Today marks three months of unfathomable death and destruction," he wrote on X.

"We need this to end. The first step must be a permanent ceasefire," he added, tacking on the hashtag #CeasefireNOW.

Since the dawn of the Israeli-Hamas conflict on Oct. 7, a number of celebrities have taken sides and made their voices known.

Opposing Israel, along with Abdalla, are stars Gigi Hadid, Mia Khalifa, Zara Larsson and Mark Ruffalo.

Actors Mark Hamill, Natalie Portman, Jerry Seinfeld and others have expressed support for Israel.