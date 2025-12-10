Crockett faces blowback from GOP, Hollywood for far-left agenda, media presence after launching US Senate bid

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

From Congress to Hollywood, Texans are pushing back on Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett's U.S. Senate launch as she faces scrutiny for her far-left policies and presence on social media.

Crockett, a progressive known for her viral social media clashes and sharp exchanges in the House of Representatives, rolled out her Senate bid on Monday. She framed her candidacy as an effort to stand against President Donald Trump, something she said incumbent Republican Sen. John Cornyn will not do.

"I'm done watching the American dream on life support while Trump tries to pull the plug. The gloves have been off, and now I'm jumping into the ring," she said.

Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, responded to her announcement on Tuesday, blasting her record on policing and border enforcement.

"Texans want somebody representing them who's gonna stand for law and order, and that is certainly not Jasmine Crockett," Gill said on "Hannity." "If Texans support one thing, it's law and order. And listen, this is probably the most pro-criminal candidate Democrats could have possibly found."

The congressman cited Crockett's past support for the defund-the-police movement, adding that Crockett "has said on record that just because you commit a crime doesn't mean that you're a criminal."

"This is somebody who has said on record that just because somebody crosses our border illegally, that is not a crime," Gill added.

Gill also warned that the Democrat was misreading the state's politics.

"Remember, Texas is a state where President Trump won by 14 points," he said. "She's saying she doesn't need Trump voters for her to win this. Yes, she does."

The pushback against Crockett isn’t limited to Capitol Hill, however.

"I live in Texas, I love Texas, I really don't want her representing Texas," actor Zachary Levi said on "Gutfeld!" Tuesday.

The "Shazam!" star called out Crockett's social media habits.

"I think that a lot of people are digging themselves in some pretty big holes because they think they're taking advantage of social media, and yet they're coming out with this really bizarre stuff," Levi said. "And I think that a lot of people that might otherwise support her are cringing because of that."

Levi suggested that her participation in viral TikTok trends wouldn't age well.

"And more than that, you're supposed to be a responsible adult in the room as a politician. You should be doing things that are of more value to your constituency," he added.

