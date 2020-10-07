Critics pan NY Times' unsurprising Biden endorsement: 'Imagine being so out of touch that you think this serves any purpose'

The New York Times was the subject of widespread mockery when it officially endorsed Joe Biden for president.

"Joe Biden has vowed to be a president for all Americans, even those who do not support him. In previous elections, such a promise might have sounded trite or treacly. Today, the idea that the president should have the entire nation’s interests at heart feels almost revolutionary," the Times editorial board wrote on Tuesday.

The paper continued, "Mr. Biden has also vowed to 'restore the soul of America.' It is a painful reminder that the country is weaker, angrier, less hopeful and more divided than it was four years ago. With this promise, Mr. Biden is assuring the public that he recognizes the magnitude of what the next president is being called upon to do. Thankfully, he is well suited to the challenge — perhaps particularly so."

After raising eyebrows with he duel endorsement of Senators Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts during the Democratic primaries, the Times concluded that Biden is the candidate to support in November.

"Mr. Biden knows that there are no easy answers. He has the experience, temperament and character to guide the nation through this valley into a brighter, more hopeful future. He has our endorsement for the presidency," the Times explained. "Mr. Biden isn’t a perfect candidate and he wouldn’t be a perfect president. But politics is not about perfection. It is about the art of the possible and about encouraging America to embrace its better angels."

However, critics had some fun at the expense of the Gray Lady.

"After snubbing him in the primary (he didn’t make the final four), the NYT endorses Biden in the general, stunning the nation," Politico reporter Alex Thompson reacted. "The NYT 9 months ago: this guy is meh. NYT now: total Biden stan... mirrors the evolution many left-wing Dems have gone through the past few months as they’ve talked themselves into Biden."

"I am shocked, shocked, I tell you," CBS News correspondent Kathryn Watson jokingly tweeted.

"Game change," Jewish Insider reporter Jacob Kornbluh similarly quipped.

"No October Surprise here," RealClearPolitics co-founder and president Tom Bevan said.

Cook Political Report editor Dave Wasserman went even further, suggesting that the Times' endorsement will have no effect on the electorate.

"Imagine being so out of touch that you think this serves any purpose," Wasserman reacted. "During non-pandemic times, I travel to 30+ states a year speaking to a variety of people/groups. The one criticism of the media I hear over and over again - and from all corners - is that they're totally sick of media institutions taking sides & telling them who to vote for."

Wasserman continued, "Many voters don't understand separation between an editorial board/newsroom, and plenty of others just don't believe it. The result: taking sides ends up undermining the credibility of an outlet's hard news in the eyes of the reader - often playing into other side's narrative."

