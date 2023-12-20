Expand / Collapse search
Critics of Colorado's Trump ballot ban comparable to confederates: NYT writer

The Colorado Supreme Court barred Donald Trump from state ballots for inciting 'insurrection'

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
NYT writer: Republicans in the spirit of confederates attack CO court decision Video

NYT writer: Republicans in the spirit of confederates attack CO court decision

New York Times writer Mara Gay attacked Republicans as similar to confederates for pushing back against the decision to remove Trump from Colorado ballots.

New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay claimed Republicans criticizing the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to ban Trump from the ballot were in "the spirit" of confederates from the Civil War.

On Tuesday, the all-Democrat Colorado Supreme Court decided in a 4-3 decision to ban former President Trump’s name from being on the state ballot for 2024. Several Republicans, including Trump’s rivals for the presidential primary, came out against this decision, referring to it as an attack on democracy.

In response, Gay insisted on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that these Republicans were standing on the side of confederates in merely defending Trump.

Former President Donald Trump

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Former President Donald Trump must be barred from state ballots for inciting an insurrection on Jan. 6. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

"Why are you standing with confederates who betrayed this country? This is what they’re standing with. It’s the spirit of those confederates rather than the Americans who came together after a long and brutal Civil War that was fought to keep the Union together and clearly saw a threat in ex-confederates running for office," she said. "So much so they amended the Constitution to prevent those traitors from running for office." 

CHIP ROY CONDEMNS TRUMP'S DISQUALIFICATION FROM COLORADO 2024 BALLOT, PREDICTS SCOTUS WILL REVERSE DECISION

"That should send a message that our electoral system can be used for nefarious purposes against democracy itself. It’s clear. It’s clear as day," Gay added.

The decision claimed that Trump is barred from the Colorado ballot after having "engaged in insurrection" for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in apparent violation of the 14th Amendment. 

Republican presidential candidates

Several Republicans, including Trump's presidential primary rivals, defended the former president and attacked the Colorado Supreme Court's decision. (Getty Images)

"We do not reach these conclusions lightly," the court's majority wrote. "We are mindful of the magnitude and weight of the questions now before us. We are likewise mindful of our solemn duty to apply the law, without fear or favor, and without being swayed by public reaction to the decisions that the law mandates we reach."

However, Trump has yet to be convicted on any charges related to insurrection.

Although many legal experts have questioned the constitutionality behind this decision, other media members have also begun defending the Colorado Supreme Court. CNN senior political analyst John Avlon suggested that people questioning the court were "looking for loopholes" to exonerate Trump.

TURLEY DEEPLY TROUBLED BY COLORADO BARRING TRUMP FROM BALLOT: COULD BE 'INCREDIBLY DESTABILIZING'

"We’ve had a long, vigorous agreement about the application of this, but the Constitution exists for a reason," Avlon stated. "If people keep looking for loopholes to excuse Donald Trump for accountability against the Constitution, that’s where you reap the whirlwind. This is not partisan this is about applying historic principles."

Mara Gay

New York Times writer Mara Gay appeared on MSNBCs "Morning Joe" on Wednesday. (Fox News)

Disqualification lawsuits relating to Trump's appearance on the ballot are pending in 13 states, including Texas, Nevada and Wisconsin. The ruling has been stayed since Jan. 4 due to likely appeals.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.