Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Dan Crenshaw on 'Fox & Friends': Biden admin 'cherry-picking' COVID data and creating 'uncertainty'

'They really need to stop, and start getting objective with the science,' says Crenshaw

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Dan Crenshaw: Biden admin 'cherry picking' studies, not relying on 'objective truth' for COVID policy Video

Dan Crenshaw: Biden admin 'cherry picking' studies, not relying on 'objective truth' for COVID policy

The Texas congressman tells ‘Fox & Friends’ that Americans are frustrated by changing COVID regulations while top Democrats flout their own mandates

Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw slammed the White House on Tuesday for "cherry-picking" studies and failing to rely on "objective truths" when imposing new COVID-19 mandates. 

WHITE HOUSE WEIGHS PUSHING MASKS AS COVID CASES INCREASE

DAN CRENSHAW: It’s time for the Democrats to stop creating such uncertainty with the American people, with our economy. I don’t know why they do it. I think it’s highly politicized. And when it’s something highly politicized they tend to not rely on truth, they don’t rely on objective truths. This is why they don’t give you the full context of data, this is why they rely on cherry-picking studies to impose new mask mandates, and you know studies from India that weren’t peer-reviewed properly. 

And then when that failed, they went to Provincetown and took an extreme outlier of statistical data to try and justify their mask mandates. They really need to stop and start getting objective with the science. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW 

Dan Crenshaw slams White House ‘hypocrisy’ for defending Obama’s upcoming birthday bash Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.