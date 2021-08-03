Dan Crenshaw on 'Fox & Friends': Biden admin 'cherry-picking' COVID data and creating 'uncertainty'

Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw slammed the White House on Tuesday for "cherry-picking" studies and failing to rely on "objective truths" when imposing new COVID-19 mandates.

WHITE HOUSE WEIGHS PUSHING MASKS AS COVID CASES INCREASE

DAN CRENSHAW: It’s time for the Democrats to stop creating such uncertainty with the American people, with our economy. I don’t know why they do it. I think it’s highly politicized. And when it’s something highly politicized they tend to not rely on truth, they don’t rely on objective truths. This is why they don’t give you the full context of data, this is why they rely on cherry-picking studies to impose new mask mandates, and you know studies from India that weren’t peer-reviewed properly.

And then when that failed, they went to Provincetown and took an extreme outlier of statistical data to try and justify their mask mandates. They really need to stop and start getting objective with the science.

