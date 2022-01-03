COVID vaccine mandates for student-athletes implemented in several school districts across US

Some school districts nationwide are implementing a vaccine mandate for student-athletes as COVID-19 cases surge across the country.

Fox News correspondent Molly Line reported the latest from Cambridge, Massachusetts, on "America's Newsroom," Monday, telling Dana Perino the mandate also affects extracurricular activities in some instances as well.

"In the Cambridge Public Schools, athletes have been required to have the vaccine since late November unless an exemption is granted and the mandate expands to other activities as of today," Line explained.

"For Cambridge Public Schools, CPS is requiring all students aged 12 plus to be fully vaccinated in order to participate in CPS-sponsored before and after school activities — including athletics clubs, visual and performing arts programs, and school-sponsored social events."

Other locations implementing a vaccine mandate for athletes include Chicago, Cambridge, New York City, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Baltimore, Fairfax, and Washington D.C.

"Some districts announced mandates for athletes as early as last summer, like New York City, which declared in August COVID-19 vaccination would be required for all high-risk sports — including football, volleyball, basketball, wrestling, lacrosse, stunt and rugby, plus bowling," Line reported.

Meanwhile, many schools nationwide are returning to virtual learning since COVID-19 cases have spiked in many areas of the nation.

"The governor has consistently pushed back on that and has urged that students return to classes," Line told Perino when asked of Republican Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker's response to teachers unions advocating for the return to remote learning.



"There are a handful of districts that have had delays early this morning or, for instance, here in Cambridge, they're actually doing COVID testing for students and personnel staff today and tomorrow."

"The governor [is] absolutely urging students need to be in the classrooms," Line concluded.