Cornell University hit with federal civil rights complaint over alleged discriminatory DEI practices

A conservative think tank filed a federal civil rights complaint against Cornell University, accusing the Ivy League institution of using diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in its hiring practices and scholarships.

The America First Policy Institute (AFPI) filed the complaint in late June with the U.S. Departments of Justice, Education, Health and Human Services and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. (FOX Business host Larry Kudlow currently serves as the vice chair of the board for AFPI.)

The complaint alleges that internal documents, public policies and archived webpages show a "university-wide culture that places an illegal identity-based ideology above equal opportunity and merit, leading to a coercive and hostile environment."

Among the allegations in the 10-page complaint is that Cornell President Michael Kotlikoff, who served as provost during the time the alleged practices were implemented, oversaw a "hiring scheme" that "excluded the vast majority of qualified candidates based solely on race and sex."

The AFPI document highlights a December 2020 email from a department chair to faculty members and administrators about a plan to make "our hoped-for diversity hire."

Kotlikoff did not directly respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment. Lindsey Knewstub, Cornell’s deputy director for media relations, referred Fox News Digital to a statement posted on the university’s website.

"The university strongly disputes the allegations in the America First Policy Institute complaint that references a number of outdated websites or programs that have not been in use for many years," the statement read in part . "Over the past year, the university has further enhanced its compliance with civil rights laws by engaging outside law firms to audit policy and practices to reflect changes in law or regulations, taking swift corrective action where necessary."

It noted that "misunderstandings of policies" can occur as Cornell makes thousands of hiring decisions across hundreds of departments each year.

"If discrimination or bias is observed at any stage in any hiring process, it should be reported and will be corrected," the statement continued.

"The university does not tolerate unlawful discrimination in hiring or any other aspect of any university program or practice, and the university has taken and will continue to take prompt, effective, and appropriate action to respond to any and all allegations of any violation of law or the university’s equal opportunity and antidiscrimination policy."

AFPI also alleged in its complaint that the Ithaca-based college restricted scholarships based on race or ethnicity. It highlighted several identity-based scholarships that specifically referenced Latinos, underrepresented minorities, Native Americans and African Americans.

Cornell said it administers its financial aid and scholarship programs in compliance with applicable laws.

"This is about civil rights," said Jessica Hart Steinmann, AFPI’s executive general counsel. "Cornell’s practices violate federal law and fundamental principles of equality. It’s time for the government to act."

President Donald Trump has targeted DEI practices since taking office in January. He signed an executive order directing the termination of DEI mandates, policies, programs and activities in the federal government.

The Education Department, led by Secretary Linda McMahon, also issued a memo in April directing state education officials to eliminate DEI programs and practices or risk losing federal funding.

Harmeet Dhillon, the assistant attorney general for the DOJ’s civil rights division, told The Wall Street Journal that her office "will investigate all serious allegations of identity-based admissions, hiring, and student benefits."

"Discrimination by American colleges and universities must come to an end," she said. "Cornell is no exception to this rule."