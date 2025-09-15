Professor Cornel West storms out on Piers Morgan's show during debate about Charlie Kirk

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Professor Cornel West stormed out of a segment about the political assassination of Charlie Kirk on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" on Monday.

Kirk's assassination sparked a nationwide conversation about political violence, in which host Piers Morgan said the rhetoric of the "woke left" when describing President Donald Trump holds some blame.

"There is little doubt to me that the constant rhetoric on the left, the woke left — let me be specific to where I think a lot of the blame lies — ever since Donald Trump came into power in 2016, has been this relentless use of the phrases ‘Hitler,’ ‘Nazis,’ ‘fascists’ about Trump and about Trump's supporters,"Morgan said.

He added that the repeated rhetoric from the progressive left over the past nine years seeps into the minds of impressionable young people, convincing them it’s their responsibility to prevent America from falling to supposed modern-day Nazis, fascists, or another Hitler. He said this mindset contributed to what happened with Charlie Kirk.

"Do you agree that this language, this relentless, in my view, woeful misuse, particularly of the word ‘Nazi,’ towards Trump and his supporters, is part of the problem?," Morgan asked West.

"Well, I think part of the deeper problem though, brother Pierce, is that the organized greed and weaponized hatred and routinized indifference toward the vulnerable has come together in such a way that it has eroded the sources of character formation, so that integrity, honesty, decency and self-critical sensibilities in of individuals and groups is more and more disappearing," West responded.

West went on to argue that hatred is "promiscuous" in that it can be found among any group or political ideology, but argued the current environment is one where such qualities have become lethal.

Fellow panelist and "Whatever" podcast co-host Andrew Wilson challenged West, accusing him of having referred to Trump’s administration as a neo-fascist movement.

"Yes indeed, you’re absolutely right," West replied as both began shouting at each other, with West arguing he should be able to make the case on-air.

After Wilson argued that people sharing rhetoric like that are what got Kirk killed, West denied the accusation, arguing "there are such a thing as neo-fascists."

West then turned against Morgan, arguing that Morgan was more interested in making money with this panel rather than having a legitimate dialogue, because he was allowing people to interrupt each other. West said that while he sees Charlie Kirk as having been made in the image of God just like any other human being, he objects to how the discussion is being handled.

"It’s a joke, man! It’s not worth it!" West said as he got up from his seat. When he was challenged further about accusations of neo-fascism, West replied by citing Kirk’s criticism of the legacy of the Civil Rights Act and his criticism of Martin Luther King Jr. and stormed off set.

After he left, Morgan argued that it is "farcical to quit a debate where we're literally debating about the importance of free speech and being able to listen to each other's opinions."

