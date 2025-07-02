The coolest cow online is parlaying pancakes into internet fame

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At five-foot-six and weighing in at a colossal 1,700 pounds, Bruce the cow has captured the hearts — and views — of millions online. His owner, Elias Herrera, known as "elias_filmz," spoke with Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview about posting videos of his pet steer and the inspiration behind it.

Herrera posted a video of Bruce enjoying donuts and was inspired to see what else the friendly bovine enjoys.

"It was a series. I'd say, do cows like Goldfish? You know, the crackers. Do cows like cotton candy? Just a whole bunch of different things," Herrera said.

SOCIAL MEDIA SENSATION PESTO THE PENGUIN CHICK BEGINS MOLTING BABY FEATHERS, ENTERS 'AWKWARD TEEN' PHASE

Sitting in an outdoor ice bath, Herrera filmed as he fed Bruce through a wired fence. Then came a twist no one saw coming, and the internet went wild.

"I was like, let's bring them in the house. We'll feed them some pancakes, and we'll just keep the streak going that way. And that video got like 70 million views in probably a week."



Herrera said this motivated him to continue producing content.

"You know you can laugh and be happy and smile just for no reason to because there's a cow in somebody's house, it doesn't have to be so opinionated. And that's the way social media has gone, it feels like. And I wanted to get away from that and just have this aimless video that's just funny."

Herrera said he desires to "change people's attitude from being in a bad mood or getting upset because they watched something to like, ‘Wow, this was a really dumb video, but it made me laugh.’"

MAN BUYS SWEET TREAT FOR ONE CHILD BUT NOT FOR THE OTHER TWO: 'ASKING FOR TROUBLE'

Herrera's videos also provide insight into what cows are really like.

"A lot of people have an idea of what cows are. I think we're able to show that, too, that cows are sweet animals, and they're more aware than I think most people know."

"A lot of people think they're just like this creature that just roams around and eats grass, but they're pretty aware of stuff, and they have personalities for sure," Herrera said.

COWABUNGA! FLOOD-SWEPT COW WASHES ASHORE ON BEACH, ALIVE AND MOOING

Herrera also owns a female cow that makes appearances on social media.

"Buttons is her name. She's so sweet and just very chill. But she still loves food, pancakes, and... Any type of bread or sweets, but she's so sweet."

Herrera said she will sit and eat with him while Bruce will push him out of the way.

"They definitely have personalities," he concluded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Watch Elias and Bruce appear on "Fox & Friends" on July 7 at 6:50 am ET.