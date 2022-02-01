Hannity: 'If you don't like what Whoopi Goldberg said,' change the channel

Sean Hannity responded to Whoopi Goldberg's comments on the Holocaust and cancel culture at-large in Tuesday's opening monologue of "Hannity."

" … [H]ere's the great thing about living in a free country," he said. "If you don't like what Whoopi Goldberg said, guess what? Change the channel. If you don't like her show, change the channel. [If] [y]ou don't like Stephen Colbert, Kimmel, Fallon constantly shilling for Democrats, telling bad jokes, don't watch it. No one is forcing you to. You don't have to tune in."

"Censorship via big government, corporations is never the answer," he added.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG SUSPENDED FROM 'THE VIEW' FOLLOWING HOLOCAUST REMARKS

Goldberg was suspended for two weeks on Tuesday night for saying on "The View" that the Holocaust wasn't "about race," but "man's inhumanity to man."

Hannity pointed out a double standard, asking if a Republican or conservative who made the same comments would have already been fired. Or they would be "bombarded with boycotts and serious repercussions."

The Fox News host called on the media to "denounce censorship and stop with the boycotts and stop with the feigned moral outrage."

"And you know what, none of you are perfect either, and when you make a mistake, you should get the same forgiveness if you're sincere in your apology," he continued.

"That's never going to happen," he conceded.

" … [T]hey don't care about truth, fairness, freedom, forgiveness, none of that," Hannity continued. "That's why just a few hours after Joe Rogan apologized — which I don't think he should have done — for potentially spreading misinformation, the media continue to attack him. In Joe Rogan's case, I'm arguing he didn't need to apologize at all."

"The left wants to squash all dissent. They won't stop until everyone [who] disagrees with them is silenced."