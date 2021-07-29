Joe Concha destroys Chuck Todd's claim of no liberal bias in media

Fox News contributor Joe Concha sat down with "Fox & Friends First" and pushed back against NBC ‘Meet the Press’ host Chuck Todd's claim that there is no bias towards liberals from the media. Concha said the remark embodied the "smugness" of many in the mainstream media.

NBC NEWS’ CHUCK TODD DISMISSES NOTION OF A LIBERAL BIAS IN THE MEDIA AS GOP TALKING POINT THAT STUCK

JOE CONCHA: The New York Times, the paper of record, has not endorsed a Republican presidential candidate since 1956, that was 40 years before you were born as an example, Carley. The Washington Post in his history has never endorsed a Republican presidential candidate. Wow, so it's the GOP getting in people’s heads as far as media bias is concerned, when the two top papers in the country going back to 1956, before you could find one endorsement of a Republican presidential candidate. Another stat, Axios and Survey Monkey, a polling outfit, found 80% of independents think the news media either reports news that they know to be fake or false sometimes. How is this possible, that all these things are happening, because the GOP says they should?

