Compagno, 'Outnumbered' hosts on media raising concerns about Biden's age: 'You can't deny it anymore'

"Outnumbered" co-host Emily Compagno ripped President Biden, accusing him of being "demonstrably incompetent" and "feeble" as Americans are suffering amid rampant inflation and other crises. Compagno responded to the mainstream media raising increasing questions about Biden's age for a potential second term in office.

DEMOCRATIC, REPUBLICAN STRATEGISTS SOUND OFF ON BIDEN'S VIABILITY HEAD OF 2024 ELECTION

EMILY COMPAGNO: Just to be clear, the whole point is that it's in tandem, right? The argument that, well, if the policies were awesome, we would forgive, then we wouldn't mind the stumbles and the gaffes and the crypt keeper in front of us, but the point is that the policies are absolutely terrible and Americans are hurting. So they're sick of the dearth of leadership and the fact that it's the cherry on top that this person can't stand up literally on his own two feet is what's so difficult for the Americans to digest. And keep in mind that two-thirds of Americans believe in term limits for congressional leaders that got to 70. So that right there knocks out like most of the Senate to begin with, let alone our president that is, yes, demonstrably incompetent with zero mental acuity. And the fact that he's so feeble, it's just sort of the emperor's new clothes situation where you can't deny it anymore. But yes, we are hurting at the kitchen table and then visually, it's just ridiculous.

