Compagno on 'Outnumbered': Biden should be thanking his staff for 'cleanup' efforts

Biden reportedly frustrated over White House 'clean-ups' of his remarks

Joshua Q. Nelson
By Joshua Q. Nelson | Fox News
Compagno: It's a 'fallacy' if Biden believes his statements are clear and concise

‘Outnumbered’ hosts weigh in on a report President Biden is frustrated with corrections by the White House to his statements.

"Outnumbered" co-host Emily Compagno said Tuesday that President Biden being frustrated with corrections by the White House to his statements is "absolute hogwash."

Compagno said the "fallacy" is Biden believing he's being clear and concise to begin with."

"It's not the cleanup. It's what comes out of your mouth to begin with. It's absolute hogwash. And the fact that he thinks the issue is the cleanup campaign, he should actually be thanking them." 

Biden is reportedly frustrated with his staff in the White House and their efforts to "rush to explain" something the president has said. 

BIDEN FRUSTRATED WITH AIDES FOR WALKING BACK HIS STATEMENTS, WORRIES HE LOOKS WEAK: REPORT

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, May 30, 2022, after returning from Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

"The so-called clean-up campaign, he has told advisers, undermines him and smothers the authenticity that fueled his rise. Worse, it feeds a Republican talking point that he’s not fully in command," NBC News reported Tuesday.

The White House has walked back several of the president's statements, including when Biden said that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power." 

Biden reportedly frustrated over White House 'clean-up' campaign Video

Kayleigh McEnany said Biden’s gaffes have been more serious than they appear.

"These gaffes are not just ‘I was once a truck driver. These gaffes are not something about ’Corn Pop.' Some of these gaffes have deep serious foreign policy implications."

Harris Faulkner said she does not care what goes on behind the scenes but rather what the truth is.

"The unfortunate part of all of this is, we don't know what Joe Biden means and doesn’t mean."

Fox News' Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for FoxNews.com. You can find him on Twitter @joshuaqnelson.