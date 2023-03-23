Colorado town accused of 'abuse of power' over proposed ban on new gas stations: 'The arrogance is alarming'

The Louisville, Colorado City Council is facing harsh criticism after its recent proposal to ban the construction of new gas stations and auto service stations. Though council members say the ban is an effort to combat climate change, one local Republican spokesperson called it an abuse of power.

If enacted, the ban would leave the 21,000 residents of Louisville with only six gas stations. A seventh would be permitted under the ordinance only if it were part of a large retail center.

Charlie Danaher, the Republican spokesperson in Boulder County, Colorado, said on "Fox & Friends First" Thursday that the proposal is an attack on the free market and warned it could lead to bigger issues.

"What's most alarming to me is their arrogance. That's what's really alarming," Danaher said of council members.

"Think about it, if they can take the step to outlaw gas stations, then where will they stop? What's next? Outlawing the sale of beef in all grocery stores or milk and eggs? I mean, there's just no end to their fanaticism."

Council member Maxine Most acknowledged no single action in the community would "fix" climate change, but she maintained that the proposal should be implemented.

"I think it's a really good idea for us to decarbonize because it sends a signal, and it sends a message, and we learn something that we can apply," she said Tuesday.

Danaher agreed that there is a crisis, but he said it’s not due to climate change.

"It's that we have these bureaucrats that have empowered themselves to rule over our lives," he said, chalking up the proposal as "virtue signaling."

He then argued electric cars are an unsustainable alternative due to the battery production process.

"But that doesn't stop these zealots from jumping on board," Danaher said. "They are so brainwashed and have bought into the hysteria."

He said he believes city council members would not have moved to ban gas stations if they properly understood the impacts of gas, diesel and electric vehicles.

Danaher said he hopes this proposal is a wake-up call that encourages voters to fully research candidates before heading to the polls.

"The real crisis is that we have a whole army of people who are implementing this radical agenda," he said.