Colorado ballot ban a 'big benefit' to Trump, Karl Rove says: 'Makes him a victim'

Fox News contributor Karl Rove argued on "America's Newsroom" Thursday that Colorado’s usage of the 14th Amendment to ban former President Trump from the state's 2024 ballots is "unfair" and will backfire on Democrats in the upcoming presidential election. Rove said he believes the Supreme Court will rule overwhelmingly to strike down the ban, while the former president will enjoy a "big benefit" politically.

KARL ROVE: There are 15 states where these actions are underway. But for example, in 12 states, according to Lawfare, the plaintiffs have withdrawn the suit, recognizing how weak it is. But yeah, this is a big benefit to the former president. It makes him the center of attention, makes him a victim, makes him look like he's on the receiving end of unfair partisanship, and it is unfair. This is hearkening back to the Reconstruction era, a section of the Constitution, of the 14th Amendment, that doesn't ever mention the word president and requires somebody to have been involved in insurrection or rebellion against the government… there's been no such trial that has found the president guilty of insurrection or rebellion… this, incidentally, has been used twice in the history of our country. One time for a guy who had been found guilty under the Espionage Act and was running for federal office. And this was during the early part of the 20th century. This is clearly politics. And it's the hard left of America deciding to make hay while they can. And it's helping President Trump, which [is] one of the great ironies.

…

Do I like what happened on January 6th? No. Do I think President Trump should have immediately spoken out and told his followers on Capitol Hill to leave in peace? Absolutely. But to say that he is engaged in what the 14th Amendment requires is simply … not sufficient.

President Biden told reporters Wednesday that there is "no question" that Trump supported an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, following Tuesday night’s court ruling that disqualified the former president from appearing on Colorado’s ballots.

Biden, speaking on the tarmac after landing in Milwaukee, declined to comment on the Colorado case.

However, when asked if Trump is an insurrectionist, Biden said "we saw it all."

"Now whether the 14th Amendment applies, let the court make that decision. But he certainly supported an insurrection. No question about it. None. Zero," Biden responded. "And he seems to be doubling down on about everything."

