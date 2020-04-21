College freshman selling 'thank you' lawn signs to help feed front-line workers during COVID-19

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Georgetown University freshman Liam Marshall was going for a run when he noticed that one of his neighbors had hung a large banner thanking local first responders for their efforts in the battle against coronavirus.

In an interview on "Fox & Friends" with host Steve Doocy, Marshall explained that his New Jersey neighbor's sign and a desire to give back to local medical workers himself sparked the idea for "Thank You" lawn signs.

"So, I came home that night, mocked up a lawn sign idea, kind of brainstormed with my parents, [and] realized that I could donate these funds to 'Feed the Frontline' which is a local nonprofit organization run by a neighbor, Lillian Walsh," he stated. "'Feed the Frontline' donates meals and supplies to Jersey Shore Medical Center in Monmouth County. And, I ordered my first 75 and we were just off from the beginning."

To date, Marshall has sold approximately 1,700 "Thank You" lawn signs at $15 a pop to give a "similar appreciation" to his community. Marshall told NJ.com on Sunday he has raised over $15,000.

"The reaction has been great," he remarked. "I'm home from college, obviously. I'm taking online classes from Georgetown. I wanted to figure out a way from home that I could help out the community in the best [way] I can giving thanks to first responders that are risking their lives every day and all the front line personnel. So, I thought this would be a great way to give back."

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy took notice of Marshall's efforts and mentioned him at an April 17 news conference.

Marshall told Doocy he was "shocked" by the shoutout and that the project has "really blown up since then" and would encourage others to start fundraisers of their own with the number of resources that they have.

"I think it's great that other people can start fundraisers of their own -- whether they're creating lawn signs or selling cookies, donating to food banks or whether they are just donating to hospitals. This can get started all over the country and it's really just a great way to show appreciation and give back," he concluded.

