Colion Noir: Biden sees gun owners as 'invading force' and a 'threat to his control'

Biden took aim at gun owners in remarks on crime prevention

Fox News Staff
Gun rights activist Colion Noir argues the president is telling Americans the government can do 'anything they want to you.'

Gun rights activist Colion Noir criticized President Biden and his administration on "Fox & Friends First" Friday. Noir said Biden is treating gun owners in America like "an oppressive group of people." In a speech earlier this week, Biden said, "If you think you need to have weapons to take on the government, you need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons." 

COLION NOIR: It's a very sad day in our country's history when you have a president of the United States basically telling the American people that, 'hey, look, we're the government, we can do anything that we want to you and there's absolutely nothing you can do about it. He's not talking to us like a group of people. He's talking to us like we're an invading force. People don't want these firearms so we can take over the government. We want these firearms so that we can protect ourselves.

BIDEN CRACKDOWN ON 'ROGUE' GUN DEALERS UNLIKELY TO STOP VIOLENT CRIME

But because Joe Biden looks at us like an oppressive group of people that he's supposed to rule over, he sees us with the ability to protect ourselves as a threat to his control and I think it's disgusting.

