Colbert jokes Supreme Court should be 'careful' because 'Seal Team 6 currently works for Joe Biden'

"The Late Show" host Stephen Colbert was outraged by the U.S. Supreme Court's decision, Thursday, to hear former President Trump's immunity argument, further delaying his criminal trial stemming from Jack Smith's 2020 election interference probe.

At one point in the monologue, Colbert joked to the Supreme Court justices: "Be careful how you rule on this one, because Seal Team 6 currently works for Joe Biden."

The high court agreed to review whether Trump has immunity from prosecution in the case, a dispute that will have blockbuster legal and political implications for the nation in this election year. The justices have fast-tracked the appeal, and will hear oral arguments in late April, with a ruling on the merits expected by late June.

The decision to delay Trump's trial prompted the late-night host to claim the court was violating the Constitution.

"In the landmark case of ‘People v. Do Laws Matter?’ Seriously, what is going on?!" Colbert complained. "One more of these steaming turds and I swear to God on the ghost of John Marshall I will drive to Washington and rub my a— on your gavels!" he joked.

"This is not a tough call, folks!" Colbert claimed, pointing to the Washington D.C.court of appeals 3-0 decision that Trump is not immune from prosecution in the 2020 election interference case.

He further lamented that the high court's decision could be delayed until late September or October because a trial judge granted the defense 88 days to prepare.

Colbert used Trump's legal team's own argument to warn the Supreme Court not to get on President Biden's bad side.

"Kind of weird that SCOTUS feels the need to consider whether or not laws exist," he remarked. "A quick reminder to the court: Be careful how you rule on this one, because Seal Team 6 currently works for Joe Biden."

Colbert was referring to an answer given by Trump's legal team to a hypothetical situation posed by a D.C. appeals court judge last month. The judge questioned if a president had immunity from directing Seal Team 6 to assassinate a political rival. Trump's lawyers argued a president did have immunity from prosecution in this case unless he was impeached and convicted by the Senate.

"Remember the Chinese proverb: Revenge is a dish best served old," he joked.

Later on, Colbert declared the Supreme Court "unconstitutional," because it was "divorced from reality" and from what the American people wanted.

The agreement to review Trump's case upset liberal hosts on MSNBC as well.

Rachel Maddow conjured up a doomsday scenario where Trump could be a dictator for life if he wins the election because of this decision.

"The conclusion that we can arrive at now, based on what they have done, without having to wait for the ruling, is that they’re ensuring that Trump will not face trial, and when they inevitably rule that presidents aren’t immune from prosecution after they leave office, what that will tell Donald Trump, if by then he is president, is that he can never leave the office of the presidency," she warned on Thursday's "All In With Chris Hayes."

