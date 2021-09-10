Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Former 'The View' co-host Meghan McCain joins the Daily Mail as a columnist

McCain passed through the ABC show's revolving door of conservative hosts leaving after 4 years

By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
close
Media top headlines September 10 Video

Media top headlines September 10

In media news today, MSNBC remains silent after Rachel Maddow and Joy Reid amplified a false ivermectin overdose story, left-wing media celebrates the Biden admin's move to oust Trump appointees from military panels, and The New York Times defends Gavin Newsom against recall

British newspaper the Daily Mail announced Thursday that former co-host of "The View" Meghan McCain would be joining DailyMail.com in September as a columnist.

"I’m delighted to welcome Meghan to the DailyMail.com team. Meghan’s column will be a space for her to have her uncensored say on the news of the day whether it be political, breaking news, showbiz, or issues based," said Daily Mail publisher and editor-in-chief Martin Clarke. "I’ve always been impressed with Meghan’s ability to generate discussion and debate and I look forward to her columns tackling what Americans are talking about."

The lone conservative on "The View" left the show after 4 years at the end of its 24th season with 2 years still remaining in her contract. 

A HISTORY OF THE REVOLVING CONSERVATIVE CHAIR AT THE VIEW: ‘THE MOST DIFFICULT SEAT TO FILL’

The Daily Mail was the first outlet to break the story in July on McCain's planned departure from the show, which has been a revolving door for token conservative hosts across a number of years. 

"It’s a privilege to join the DailyMail.com team as a columnist. I’ve been an avid reader of the website for many years and have been impressed by its global influence and reach. It truly is a juggernaut," McCain said in a Thursday statement provided by the Daily Mail.

"I’ve always respected the way DailyMail.com tackles issues across the entire political spectrum and I’m looking forward to sharing my own opinions without fear or favor on the important issues that matter to our readers across the globe," she added.

MEGHAN MCCAIN SAYS GOODBYE TO ‘THE VIEW’ ON HER LAST EPISODE: ‘THANK YOU ALL FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART’

McCain also took to social to express her excitement about joining the outlet and thanked Clarke for the opportunity. 

ABC has yet to announce a permanent conservative replacement for McCain on "The View," however, a list of temporary replacements has been released, which includes former Republican Utah Congresswoman Mia Love and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the Daily Mail, McCain's first column will be published the week of Sep. 20. 

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.