CNN's Jim Acosta accused of 'whataboutism' for invoking Trump in tweet about TJ Ducklo controversy

Left-wing CNN star Jim Acosta appears to not be over his obsession with former President Donald Trump, even amid a controversy plaguing the Biden White House.

White House Deputy Press Secretary TJ Ducklo was suspended for one week without pay Friday after it was revealed that he had berated Politico reporter Tara Palmeri with sexual language and threatened to "destroy" her career because she was pursuing a story about the ethically-questionable relationship he had formed with Axios reporter Alexi McCammond.

"What Ducklo did was wrong," tweeted Acosta, who has been reassigned to a post as "chief domestic correspondent" since the new administration took office. "No WH official should ever threaten reporters no matter which party is in power."

At that point, the former White House correspondent's message veered back to a discussion of the prior administration.

"When Trump WH officials tried to destroy the careers of reporters they were cheered internally," Acosta continued. "Trump’s use of terms like 'the enemy of the people' put reporters in danger."

Acosta's tweet raised plenty of eyebrows on social media.

"Not sure I follow?" GQ Magazine correspondent Julia Ioffe reacted.

"He's gone, Jim. Let him go," Daily Caller reporter Chuck Ross urged the CNN star.

"Jim Acosta ceases to have a career unless literally everything is somehow actually about Trump Being Bad," National Review writer Alexandra DeSanctis concluded.

"Somehow you made it through, and we're proud of you. Thank you for service!" New York Post syndicated columnist David Harsanyi exclaimed.

"TBH I don’t see Kayleigh McEnany threatening to destroy someone though," Lafayette Co. president Ellen Carmichael recalled.

Others mocked Acosta for a tweet he posted an hour earlier knocking the Trump impeachment defense team on the subject of "whataboutism."

"Trump lawyer before showing Dem and celeb clips again: 'this is not whataboutism.' (This is whataboutism)," Acosta tweeted.

"The whataboutism spotter has logged on," Tablet Magazine associate editor Noam Blum quipped.