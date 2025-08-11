CNN's Dana Bash roasted for calling Jan. 6 'most violent moment in recent history' after Trump crime presser

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CNN anchor Dana Bash drew fire from social media users on Monday after claiming the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was the "most violent moment in recent history" in Washington D.C. while reporting on President Donald Trump’s federal efforts to combat crime in the nation's capitol.

Trump announced earlier that day that he would be federalizing officers in Washington, D.C. and deploying the National Guard into the nation’s capital to combat high crime rates.

After hosting a panel on Trump's White House announcement of the plan, Bash referenced the Capitol protest before going to commercial.

"Just as we go to break, I should note that the most violent moment in recent history in D.C. was January 6th, and it was an attack on the United States Capitol by a lot of people who were doing it in the name of Donald Trump," Bash said. "And it included the people who were hurt, included members of law enforcement."

TRUMP JABS MEDIA DURING DC CRIME PRESS CONFERENCE: YOU'RE LIBERAL BUT DON'T WANT TO BE MUGGED AND KILLED

The comment was attacked across X for suggesting the Jan. 6 Capitol riots were more violent than recent years in D.C.

"Beyond parody -- genuinely an insult to viewers," The Federalist senior contributor Benjamin Weingarten wrote.

Radio host Ryan Schuiling reported, "There was a 20-year high 274 homicides in calendar year 2023. The only person who died on January 6th, 2021 at the Capitol, as a direct result of that day's events, was Ashli Babbitt. Brian Sicknick was not pummeled with a fire extinguisher, he died of a stroke the next day."

"Ummm, @DanaBashCNN-- BLM literally set the D.C. streets on fire during the May 2020 riots. And they attacked the White House," reporter Jim Stinson wrote, adding screenshots of news reports on the riots.

NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck commented, "The only time CNN's Dana Bash got particularly forceful in denouncing Washington D.C. crime was....when she invoked January 6."

"There have been 14 homicides in Washington D.C. in the last month alone. CNN is a JOKE," Ohio journalist Walter Curt exclaimed.

CNN SPENT THREE TIMES MORE COVERAGE ON JAN. 6 THAN INFLATION NEWS: STUDY

Fox News Digital reached out to CNN for comment.

NBC reporter Jonathan Allen made similar comments on a panel for MSNBC’s "Ana Cabrera Reports" the same day.

"The most violent moment in my life in Washington, D.C., the greatest cause of a threat, not only physical threat, but a bigger threat to the country, certainly to law enforcement officers, was January 6th, 2021, when Donald Trump’s supporters, his allies, some people who currently work for him, charged into the Capitol, beat cops, screamed profanities at them, yelled ‘kill the cops,’ said they wanted to hang the Vice President of the United States," Allen said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He continued, "And Donald Trump’s response to that here in the nation’s capital, at the Capitol building, was to pardon everyone who was involved and, in some cases, rehire them into his government. So watching this play out in the White House briefing room, without any mention of the violent crime that was committed on his behalf in Washington, D.C., is a little unusual."