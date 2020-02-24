CNN continues obsession about Trump’s eating habits, this time over food options in India

The liberal network that once hyperventilated because President Trump is sometimes served an extra scoop of ice cream has struck again – this time mocking the president because he might have to eschew a cheeseburger or two during his trip to India.

CNN published an article on Sunday – “'I have never seen him eat a vegetable:' Trump braces for a beef-free menu in India” – co-written by Kaitlan Collins, Kevin Liptak and Vivian Salama.

“When President Donald Trump travels abroad … his hosts usually try make him feel at home with his favorite meal: steak with miniature bottles of ketchup on the side. But what's a beef-lover to do in India? The president, whose diet is often a rotation of steaks, burgers and meatloaf, faces a potential shock as he prepares to travel to three Indian cities this week,” CNN wrote.

CNN’S OBSESSION WITH TRUMP’S ICE CREAM INTAKE RESUMES WITH LAMPOONED DESSERT REPORT

The liberal network then explained that cows are revered as sacred in many of the areas that Trump will visit and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to serve vegetarian food during the president's visit.

“Trump's aides have been known to intervene to ensure Trump's tastes are catered to when he's on the road (he once had steak twice in a day while abroad.) A person close to the president who has dined with him on several occasions said Trump has salad with a meal every now and then – but other than that, ‘I have never seen him eat a vegetable,’” the CNN reporters wrote.

The report made sure to note that “even one of the president's favorite fast food restaurants, McDonald's, doesn't serve beef in India,” so a former official is concerned.

"I don't know what he's going to do in this case,” someone identified as a “former official” told CNN.

TRUMP UNLOADS ON ‘NO CREDIBILITY’ CNN: ‘MAYBE THEY SHOULD MAKE CHANGES’

DePauw University professor and media critic Jeffrey McCall told Fox News that it’s “fine for the media to do a sort of travelogue about the president's visit to India,” because there are bound to be some unique aspects of his trip, given the cultural differences between the United States and India.

"The rhetorical thrust of this particular story, however, seems to be that Trump is ethnocentric and quirky. For CNN, this story is not so much about giving the public a look into Trump's trip to India as it is to characterize Trump's picky personal habits,” McCall said. “That Trump is particular on these matters just makes him like most other American presidents over the years.”

Critics took to Twitter to mock CNN for the article:

CNN PANEL FACES INTENSE BACKLASH FOR MOCKING TRUMP SUPPORTERS AS ILLITERATE 'CREDULOUS RUBES'

Collins, one of the three reporters who penned the latest piece about Trump’s eating habits, also wrote a piece last month revealing what Trump was consuming as news broke that Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was killed by a U.S. airstrike. The blog post, “President Trump dined on ice cream as news of the airstrike broke,” that also revealed meatloaf was served for dinner that evening.

Feminist Jill Filipovic wrote an op-ed for CNN in 2018 that criticized the Trump administration’s proposal that food delivery services could replace a portion of food stamps with actual food. She made several points, including that Trump “reportedly enjoys treating himself to an extra scoop of ice cream after dinner every night” but “proposes cutting billions in social support and health care.”

Back in May 2017, CNN was widely panned for devoting significant airtime to a Time magazine report that Trump was served two scoops of vanilla ice cream at a dinner with reporters. CNN’s often-sarcastic chyron even called the extra scoop of ice cream an “executive privilege.”

CNN’s Jeanne Moos reported the extra serving of ice cream in a segment that also pointed out that Trump was possibly served a different salad dressing than his guests and that he sometimes eats fast food.

In 2016, the liberal network criticized Trump’s Diet Coke intake, literally lining up 12 cans of the beverage on Brooke Baldwin’s anchor desk to demonstrate the amount of soda the president reportedly consumes.

CNN’s chyron at the time said, “Trump reportedly drinks 12 diet cokes a day (Is that normal?)”