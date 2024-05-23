CNN reporter warns Biden's polling as incumbent in presidential primary is historically 'weak, weak, weak'

CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten recently announced more bad news for President Biden’s re-election prospects by noting that his polling is some of the worst in modern political history by some metrics.

"Everyone’s saying that Donald Trump’s doing weak, weak, weak," Enten said Thursday. "It‘s actually Joe Biden in my mind in the primaries, that’s doing weak, weak, weak, at least relative to history, because right now he‘s getting 87% of that primary vote for an incumbent."

Enten pointed to numbers showing that Biden has the lowest polling among all presidential incumbents in their primaries since former President George H.W. Bush in 1992, who went on to lose that election to Bill Clinton.

Biden receiving 87% of his party's primary vote today, compares to former Presidents George W. Bush who got 98% of the primary vote in 2004, Obama with 90% in 2012 and Trump at 94% in 2020.

Before drilling down on Biden's numbers, Enten pushed back on those who have the impression that Trump’s numbers in the Republican presidential primaries are weak.

"This is actually a very strong performance for a non-incumbent after his opponents dropped out," the reporter declared, adding that the "protest vote is at a historic" low against the former president.

Listing recent non-incumbent presidential candidates through the years, Enten said, "Mitt Romney was getting about 71% of the votes after his opponents dropped out, Donald Trump back in 2016, 74%, Joe Biden last time around 77%. The one who‘s actually getting the highest share after his opponents dropped out is actually Donald Trump this time around with 81%."

Biden’s recent poll numbers have worried some liberals and even anti-Trump Republicans, who are now wondering whether he could be replaced as the nominee.

During a recent MSNBC segment, former Republican Ohio Governor John Kasich – who endorsed Biden in 2020 and 2024 – expressed his belief that Biden is likely to be replaced, citing conversations he’s had with "a lot of people," and Americans’ outlook on the economy.