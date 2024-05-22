New Yorkers divided on Trump trial, rip 'political' nature of case: 'Pathetic to even watch'

New York residents are giving their take on former President Trump's criminal trial in Manhattan, revealing a divided stance as closing arguments loom.

"I think it's so political," one New Yorker told Fox News contributor Sara Carter during the "Hannity" exclusive Tuesday. "It's so obviously political it's pathetic to even watch it."

TRUMP SLAMS NY COURT SYSTEM, BOASTS HE'S GOING 'TO WIN' EMPIRE STATE

"A weaponization of our courts?" Carter asked in response.

"Absolutely. The judge, obviously, the judge is biased against Trump, the district attorney is biased against Trump… the whole thing should have never been brought up in the first place."

Another resident told Carter, however, that Trump needs to "pay the price for what he did."

"And what did he do? I don't know what he did because I'm still trying to figure it out," Carter responded.

"Oh, aren't they prosecuting him for all… the conspiracy lies he talked about?"

"No," Carter shot back.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged former President Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. Trump pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Prosecutors need to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Trump falsified those records to conceal a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels, a pornographic performer, in the lead-up to the 2016 election to silence her about an alleged affair in 2006.

NY V TRUMP: JUDGE TO CONSIDER DEFENSE MOTION TO DISMISS AFTER PROSECUTION RESTS CASE

The former president has maintained his innocence.

"I believe President Trump will be acquitted, but then again, I didn't think it would go this far," another New Yorker told Carter.

"This is just all B.S., it really is," one resident told Carter. "It's [a] sad case for America and the legal system [that] this is going on."

Carter asked another New Yorker, "What do you think the best outcome would be for our country?"

"Oh wow. That's a question. The best outcome? That's difficult because… this case could have so many implications on the global stage," he responded. "So I don't know. I don't think I can answer that right now. I don't know."

Defense attorneys in New York v. Trump rested their case Tuesday morning without calling former President Trump to testify. Judge Juan Merchan dismissed the jury until after Memorial Day.

The next day, Tuesday, May 28, the jury will hear closing arguments from Trump defense attorneys and New York prosecutors, and then the jury is expected to deliberate.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.